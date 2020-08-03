NEWS
Financial Planning
Regulatory, legal exam questions trip up advisers
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   12:36PM

FASEA has revealed the areas that financial advisers struggle with in the exam - with regulatory and legal questions presenting a challenge.

In the June FASEA exam results for the first time the authority has provided some feedback from the exam data and revealed the areas of the exam that advisers are underperforming in, particularly unsuccessful candidates.

The exam's testing of advice documentation requirements, the difference between personal and general advice, the Privacy Act and Anti-money Laundering Act were among the areas where advisers were most likely to underperform.

Understanding the application of the FASEA Code of Ethics and the Corporations Act to advice scenarios also proved challenging to many. So too did the identification of client bases and how they may influence clients' financial decisions and/or investment choices.

The June exam results saw an 84% pass rate, better than the 79% pass rate in April. However, significantly more advisers sat this round with 2282 advisers sitting the exam, compared to just 470 in April.

A total of 10,239 advisers sat the exam in June - with the exam held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Over 1600 advisers have registered for the August exam, to be held in metropolitan and regional locations and online from August 13-18.

The Melbourne exams will only be online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Registration is open for the October exam, to be held from October 8-13 and the November exam to be held from November 5-10.

Subject to COVID-19 restrictions, the exams will be offered in physical locations as well as online.

Over 600 advisers are currently registered for the October exam and over 300 for the November exam.

Latest News
