Regulatory
Regulator continues crackdown on product adverts
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:18PM

ASIC has placed a stop order on another fund after it found radio advertisements compared the fund to term deposits and did not include proper risk warnings.

The stop order was placed on advertisements for the Skyring Fixed Income Fund prohibiting it from promoting or making statements that compare the fund to term deposits or offer a fixed return without proper risk warnings.

This action follows an ASIC review of recent radio advertisements for the fund, which found the advertisements contained misleading or deceptive statements.

"ASIC formed the view that Skyring's advertisements were misleading or deceptive because they suggested that investments in the fund had the same or a similar level of risk as bank-issued products," ASIC said.

"This comparison is inaccurate because the fund carries significantly higher financial risk than bank-issued deposit products."

The fund's underlying assets include notes issued by a related entity and secured by securities over commercial, industrial, residential and retail properties.

ASIC said it may consider further regulatory action in relation to the fund and its responsible entity, Skyring Funds Management.

In June this year, ASIC warned investors to be wary about advertising that compares fixed-term investment products to bank term deposits.

The regulator warned seven Res, including Skyring, to correct their advertising in relation to a total of 13 funds.

Following this, Skyring removes from its website an image comparing the funds return to term deposits, a statement that the fund is capital table and investor testimonials.

In August, ASIC said it received a misconduct report from a member of the public raising concerns that the fund was being falsely promoted as a term deposit in a series of radio advertisements airing between June and August 2020.

In September, ASIC reviewed and subsequently imposed the stop order on the radio advertisements.

ASIC said it is continuing to monitor the advertising and labelling of managed funds in the current economic environment.

