Investment
Regulator clamps down on misleading ESG fund names
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAR 2020   12:25PM

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is calling for public comment on how funds are named, in an effort to restrict the use of potentially misleading fund names.

ESG, responsible and ethical funds are under the spotlight as the SEC seeks to protect consumers from marketing and ensure that funds are really doing what they claim they are.

"This request for comment is another important step in our efforts to better inform and protect Main Street investors and improve the investor experience," said SEC chairman Jay Clayton.

"We are looking to investors and market participants for input on how our framework can be improved to help ensure that fund names inform and do not mislead investors."

Funds are prohibited from using misleading names under the Investment Company Act in the US which requires that funds with a name suggesting they focus on a particular kind of investment invest at least 80% of assets accordingly.

The rules about fund names have not been amended since 2001. The SEC has identified a number of challenges that have arisen in that time.

One of those is the number of funds with investment mandates that include criteria that requires ESG assessments and judgements.

"These funds often include these parameters in the fund name," the SEC said in its request for comment.

"The staff has observed that some funds appear to treat terms such as ESG as an investment strategy (to which the names rule does not apply) and accordingly do not impose an 80% investment policy, while others appear to treat ESG as a type of investment (which is subject to the names rule)."

The SEC noted that in an "increasingly competitive market" asset managers have an incentive to use fund names as a way of differentiating new funds.

Based on data from the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system approximately 65 funds (excluding unit investment trusts) included the terms ESG, clean, environmental, impact, responsible, social, or sustainable in their names as of 31 December 2007.

At 31 December 2019, that number sat at 291.

