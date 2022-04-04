Recession-style policy but no recession: Grattan

Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood has argued the federal government is spending as though there is a recession or a crisis, although there is no such situation.

Speaking at the Financial Standard Chief Economist Forum in Sydney today, Wood said the Morrison government's fiscal policy strategy is very unusual.

"The government is going to be putting about $13.4 billion into people's pockets over the next six months; that's 1.3% of GDP," Wood explained.

"Compare this to the stimulus package from the Global Financial Crisis - that was 1.2% of GDP over six months. We are not in a recession, and we're not in a crisis. We're expected to have unemployment with a three in front in the next few months."

Wood suggested this is not the economic environment in which governments would typically be spending in this way. So why is the Morrison government spending as though it is in a recession or crisis, as the effects of the pandemic fade away and with unemployment so low?

The motivation may be political, she suggested. Wood pointed out that much of the government's enormous infrastructure package has gone to Queensland - where there are more marginal seats than in other states. Less of the spend has gone to Victoria, where there are fewer marginal seats.

Wood said any time there is a significant infrastructure package announced in the lead up to an election, citizens should be concerned the government is partaking in pork-barrelling - using government money just to win votes in certain electorates.

She concurred with other political observers that this package was likely the price of negotiations with the Nationals to achieve a net zero commitment.

"But my bigger criticism is an economic one. First of all, when we put money in projects that haven't gone through normal assistant processes business cases, we always risk wasting taxpayers' funds," Wood said.

"But more importantly, we actually have a really full pipeline of transport infrastructure projects, a big set of projects, particularly the kind of mega projects worth $5 billion or more.

"We've had state treasurers, state infrastructure ministers, warning about the challenges of delivering on this vision. We've got shortages or high prices for raw materials, challenges in machinery, key inputs, key labour challenges, and challenges simply just managing these contracts."

Coming out of the pandemic, Wood said, the government is bigger - it has increased as a share of the economy. Government spending peaked during the pandemic, as measures like JobKeeper and other stimulus payments were needed, but it has settled now at a higher level than it was previously.

Government spending as a proportion of GDP was previously predicted to be 23.6% of GDP by 2030, it is now on track to be 26.3% of GDP by 2030.

With an ageing population meaning there will be fewer tax paying individuals in the near future, compared to those who are over 65 and net-drawers on the budget, Wood suggested this kind of fiscal strategy from the federal government makes little sense.