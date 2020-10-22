QInsure ramps up claims technology

QSuper's insurance arm has upgraded its systems in an effort to streamline the claims management process.

QInsure has moved from FINEOS's Claims system to the Claims SaaS edition on the Dublin-based firm's platform. The insurance claims management software provides straight-through processing and compliance checks for 50 organisations globally.

QInsure went live with FINEOS Claims in September, which integrated and automated the workflow for claims across life, total and permanent disability (TPD), and income protection.

Some of the functionalities included calculating payments automatically. Another is the Financial Services Council's Code of Practice functionality that helps case managers deliver on the insurance promise and meet regulatory obligations.

QInsure chief executive Phil Fraser said: "We will be working closely with FINEOS under this heads of agreement to ensure APRA (Australian Prudential Regulation Authority) is supportive of our approach."

Fraser commented that the partnership continues to grow and that the super fund is "realising benefits from the FINEOS Claims system, including streamlined claims processes which enables our claim managers to focus on providing excellent outcomes to QSuper members".

FINEOS chief executive Michael Kelly said the move to the FINEOS Platform is an exciting opportunity for the firm and its clients in the Australian and New Zealand region.

"Supporting this transition is a key strategic objective for FINEOS. Our North American clients have already adopted our SaaS based FINEOS Platform solutions over the past 3-4 years and we have been a 'cloud only' SaaS vendor in the US and Canada for over three years now," Kelly said.