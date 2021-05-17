NEWS
Insurance

PPS Mutual launches member offer

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 17 MAY 2021   12:23PM

Mutual life insurer PPS Mutual has launched a timesaving underwriting offer for existing members to add cover to their policy.

Members who have a current income protection policy with PPS Mutual can now apply to add or increase life, total and permanent disability (TPD) or trauma cover without providing medical evidence.

Under this offer, members can receive maximum life cover and TPD cover of up to $3 million, TPD and trauma cover of up to $1.5 million.

Cover amounts higher these would be subject to a full application and underwriting.

PPS Mutual head of underwriting and claims management Marcello Bertasso said the offer is the latest commitment to improving and innovating PPS Mutual member experience.

"Reducing the time and effort of providing mandatory medical evidence is part of our mission to remove 'underwriting friction' where possible and optimise our members' experiences," Bertasso said.

"This offer aligns with our mutual based value of putting our Members needs front and centre, whilst simultaneously maintaining a sustainable approach to our overall risk pool."

Members with income protection issued on or after 1 July 2019 (where loadings do not exceed +100% extra morbidity) will qualify and is applications are available between 1 May 2021 and 30 June 2022.

In December, PPS Mutual removed several assessments to its medical and financial underwriting requirements to speed up the application process and benefit members.

Members of all ages are no longer required to test for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV when applying for life insurance of up to $20 million, total and permanent disability of up to $5 million, trauma insurance of up to $2 million and income protection of up to $30,000 per month.

