PIMCO selects new head of local business

PIMCO selects new head of local businessBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022 12:35PM
Read more: Samuel Watkins, PIMCO Australia, Alec Kersman, Rob Mead, Brendon Rodda, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Eric Frerer, Goldman Sachs, Macquarie Bank
PIMCO has announced Samuel Watkins as executive vice president and head of business for Australia and New Zealand.
Watkins will have local oversight of business management functions and report to the head of Asia-Pacific Alec Kersman.
In this role, Watkins will work closely with PIMCO Australia head and co-head of APAC portfolio management Rob Mead as well as with PIMCO head of institutional account management Eric Frerer.
Watkins will also closely collaborate with head of distribution of global wealth management Brendon Rodda.
Watkins starts in the role today and is based in PIMCO's Sydney office.
Prior to joining PIMCO, Watkins worked at Goldman Sachs from 2014 to 2022 where he was managing director and head of equity finance product in the Asia Pacific region. Watkins was responsible for marketing, distribution, development, and structure of equity finance products.
Though over the course of Watkin's career in investments and financial services, he has also worked at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and Macquarie Bank.
On the new appointment, Kersman said: "He joins our team with extensive regional experience, proven strategic leadership and deep cross-asset capabilities built over his successful 20 plus year career in the finance industry."
Similarly, Mead added: "Sam brings a differentiated skill set that will further empower our team and help deepen and broaden PIMCO's client relationships."
Related News
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper boosts private equity investments by $13bn
Pendal sees profits rise, to focus on costs
Schroders private wealth sales lead in new role
BetaShares reveals Future of Food ETF
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
How investors can prepare for retirement
Board evolution crucial to drive ESG
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA