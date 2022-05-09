PIMCO selects new head of local business

PIMCO has announced Samuel Watkins as executive vice president and head of business for Australia and New Zealand.

Watkins will have local oversight of business management functions and report to the head of Asia-Pacific Alec Kersman.

In this role, Watkins will work closely with PIMCO Australia head and co-head of APAC portfolio management Rob Mead as well as with PIMCO head of institutional account management Eric Frerer.

Watkins will also closely collaborate with head of distribution of global wealth management Brendon Rodda.

Watkins starts in the role today and is based in PIMCO's Sydney office.

Prior to joining PIMCO, Watkins worked at Goldman Sachs from 2014 to 2022 where he was managing director and head of equity finance product in the Asia Pacific region. Watkins was responsible for marketing, distribution, development, and structure of equity finance products.

Though over the course of Watkin's career in investments and financial services, he has also worked at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and Macquarie Bank.

On the new appointment, Kersman said: "He joins our team with extensive regional experience, proven strategic leadership and deep cross-asset capabilities built over his successful 20 plus year career in the finance industry."

Similarly, Mead added: "Sam brings a differentiated skill set that will further empower our team and help deepen and broaden PIMCO's client relationships."