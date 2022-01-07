One million visits to YourSuper comparison tool

Minister for superannuation Jane Hume has lauded the government's YourSuper comparison tool as a success, with one million visits.

"Australians are taking charge of their own super like never before thanks to reforms passed by the Morrison government," Hume said.

"The government's YourSuper comparison tool has recorded over one million hits since it was released in July. Thirteen MySuper products failed the government's new bright line performance test covering one million member accounts."

However, APRA numbers from November 2021 suggest member movement due to the new Your Future, Your Super performance test has been minimal.

Analysis by the prudential regulator, released in November, showed that of the one million member accounts in products that failed the test, just 68,000 or 7% had been closed since the results were announced. That equated to just 4.2% of the total assets held in these products.

At the time those numbers were released, APRA executive board member Margaret Cole said Australians have never had more information or transparency around the performance of their super funds.

"Increased transparency is a powerful tool for regulators to bring about improvements in superannuation fund performance, but members should never forget they also have the power to make decisions that will better secure their future in retirement," Cole said.

She urged members in the underperforming to reassess their super arrangements.

"The trustees of APRA-regulated superannuation funds have a legal duty to act in the best financial interests of their members, and APRA is working hard to ensure they fulfil that obligation," Cole explained.

"That's not a reason for members to sit back and avoid taking steps to act in their own best financial interests by ensuring they are in a high performing super product. Research shows that the difference in outcomes between a top product and an underperforming one can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars over a working life."

Of the 76 MySuper products assessed by APRA, 13 of them failed the test (as announced in August 2021). These products were AMG MySuper, ASGARD Employee MySuper, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund's LifeTime One, AvSuper Growth, BOC MySuper, Christian Super's My Ethical Super, Colonial First State's FirstChoice, Commonwealth Bank Group Super's Accumulate Plus Balanced, EISS Balanced, LUCRF Super's MySuper, Maritime Super's MySuper, BT Super MySuper and lastly, the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund's MySuper product.