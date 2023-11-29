On-platform TDPs miss performance test benchmarks, worst on fees: APRA

APRA has released new insights into superannuation product performance, revealing that most on-platform trustee directed products (TDPs) underperform their benchmark and exhibit higher administration fees.

The prudential regulator's analysis based on the 2023 superannuation performance test showed that 56% of member accounts in platform TDPs managed by RSE licensees underperformed their benchmark, with almost a third of these accounts floundering by a margin over 0.5%.

For non-platform TDPs, 84% of member accounts are invested in products that exceeded benchmark, and of the accounts that failed to meet the benchmark, only 1% fell short by more than 0.5%.

MySuper default investment options also showed strong performance, with 80% of member accounts in products that surpassed their tailored benchmark.

"RSE licensees with products that consistently underperform their benchmarks need to understand the drivers of these poor results, and consider what changes are required to improve performance or whether they should advise their members to move to better performing products," APRA said.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said the regulator is committed to increasing transparency around superannuation performance as a tool to drive better outcomes for members.

Since the performance test was introduced in 2021, 17 underperforming MySuper products holding $75.5 billion in assets and 1.4-million-member accounts, have exited the market. These products, which demonstrated subpar investment results, include nine that had previously failed the performance test.

In a positive development, the MySuper products currently on offer have significantly outperformed those that exited. As of 30 June 2023, the 58 products with a sufficient history surpassed their benchmark returns by an average of 0.41% per annum over a nine-year period.

This contrasts starkly with the seven MySuper products that left the market in FY23, which had underperformed their return benchmark by an average of 0.38 percentage points.

Meanwhile, despite a general decrease in fees for MySuper products, APRA said there remains room for further reductions; particularly for TDP offerings, where 53,000 member accounts, holding $1.1 billion in member assets, have administration fees exceeding the benchmark by more than 0.5%.

This fee structure creates an imperative for RSE licensees to outperform their return benchmark to pass the performance test.

"Platform TDP fees should be reviewed to ensure the additional services provided justify their higher fees and are providing value for money for members," APRA said.

However, fee reductions shouldn't be at the expense of ensuring products and RSEs remain sustainable, it added.