Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

On-platform TDPs miss performance test benchmarks, worst on fees: APRA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 NOV 2023   12:42PM

APRA has released new insights into superannuation product performance, revealing that most on-platform trustee directed products (TDPs) underperform their benchmark and exhibit higher administration fees.

The prudential regulator's analysis based on the 2023 superannuation performance test showed that 56% of member accounts in platform TDPs managed by RSE licensees underperformed their benchmark, with almost a third of these accounts floundering by a margin over 0.5%.

For non-platform TDPs, 84% of member accounts are invested in products that exceeded benchmark, and of the accounts that failed to meet the benchmark, only 1% fell short by more than 0.5%.

MySuper default investment options also showed strong performance, with 80% of member accounts in products that surpassed their tailored benchmark.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"RSE licensees with products that consistently underperform their benchmarks need to understand the drivers of these poor results, and consider what changes are required to improve performance or whether they should advise their members to move to better performing products," APRA said.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said the regulator is committed to increasing transparency around superannuation performance as a tool to drive better outcomes for members.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

Since the performance test was introduced in 2021, 17 underperforming MySuper products holding $75.5 billion in assets and 1.4-million-member accounts, have exited the market. These products, which demonstrated subpar investment results, include nine that had previously failed the performance test.

In a positive development, the MySuper products currently on offer have significantly outperformed those that exited. As of 30 June 2023, the 58 products with a sufficient history surpassed their benchmark returns by an average of 0.41% per annum over a nine-year period.

This contrasts starkly with the seven MySuper products that left the market in FY23, which had underperformed their return benchmark by an average of 0.38 percentage points.

Meanwhile, despite a general decrease in fees for MySuper products, APRA said there remains room for further reductions; particularly for TDP offerings, where 53,000 member accounts, holding $1.1 billion in member assets, have administration fees exceeding the benchmark by more than 0.5%.

This fee structure creates an imperative for RSE licensees to outperform their return benchmark to pass the performance test.

"Platform TDP fees should be reviewed to ensure the additional services provided justify their higher fees and are providing value for money for members," APRA said.

However, fee reductions shouldn't be at the expense of ensuring products and RSEs remain sustainable, it added.

Read more: APRAMySuperPlatform TDPSuperannuationMargaret ColeSuperannuation feesInvestment performance
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

'Critical shortcomings' demand urgent action from trustees: APRA
Super funds missing out on rich returns from Aussie agriculture
Super funds increasing offshore investment, currency hedging lessens: NAB
Small, large entity regulation needs balance: APRA
Potential reporting relief for trustees: ASIC
Macquarie appoints Byres, half-year results decline
E-commerce giant retreats from super
Objective of super bill lands in parliament
ATO recoups $684m in unpaid super
ASIC to crack down on superannuation misconduct

Editor's Choice

AIMCo, New Agriculture buy Kimberley Cattle Portfolio

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) and New Agriculture are set to jointly acquire the Kimberley Cattle Portfolio for an undisclosed sum.

Aussie fintech growth counteracted by local challenges: EY

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's fintech sector is showing signs of growth; however, it's still being held back by constrained local capital, complex regulatory challenges, and investor appetite for offshore opportunities.

ASIC confirms adviser registration deadline

KARREN VERGARA
After receiving Royal Assent on November 27, ASIC is urging all financial advisers who service retail clients to register before the 1 February 2024 final deadline.

AMP selects new chief technology officer

CHLOE WALKER
Kavita Mistry will become AMP's new chief technology officer, joining the executive committee.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.