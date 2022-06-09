Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

OECD projects sharp growth deceleration

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUN 2022   12:44PM

Russia's invasion of Ukraine immediately slowed the recovery from the Covid pandemic and set the global economy on a course of lower growth, the OECD said.

The intergovernmental organisation's latest economic outlook said global growth would decelerate to around 3% this year and to 2.8% in 2023. The previous economic outlook released last December expected a rebound of 4.5% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023.

Providing a snapshot of Australia's economy, the OECD said: "The Australian economy is set to continue its solid recovery from the pandemic after having withstood the recent resurgence of Covid cases as well as severe flooding in the states of Queensland and New South Wales."

Unlike nearly all other developed countries, Australia's GDP growth projections for 2022 increased slightly from the OECD's December estimate. Though, its inflation projection grew from 2.7% to 5.3% over this same period.

"Wage and price pressures will rise given the already tight labour market and the strains on global supply chains, before moderating in 2023," the report said.

This same OECD December report predicted that global inflation would peak in late 2021 which has subsequently proven to be wrong. Instead, inflation has continued to rise, eroding household incomes and spending, hitting vulnerable households and emerging-market economies particularly hard.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"Further increases in food and energy prices and persisting supply-chain bottlenecks are key factors causing consumer price inflation to peak at higher levels and remaining high for longer than previously projected," the OECD economic outlook said.

"In some advanced economies, inflation is now expected to reach levels not seen since the 1970s."

Into 2023, the OECD anticipated that core inflation would remain at or above central bank target ranges in many major economies, however, cost pressures should start to ease because of rising interest rates.

OECD secretary-general Mathias Corman said: "Countries worldwide are being hit by higher commodity prices, which add to inflationary pressures and curb real incomes and spending, dampening the recovery."

"This slowdown is directly attributable to Russia's unprovoked and unjustifiable war of aggression, which is causing lower real incomes, lower growth and fewer job opportunities worldwide."

OECD chief economist Laurence Boone added: "The Outlook is sobering and the world is already paying the price for Russia's aggression. The choices made by policymakers and citizens will be crucial to determining how high that price will be and how the burden will be shared."

The intergovernmental organisation advised that significant further monetary policy tightening was needed in order to limit inflation's rise.

Read more: OECDInflationAustraliaEconomic outlookRussiaCovidGDPLaurence BooneMathias CormanUkraine
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Yellen forebodes stagflation risks
ASFA, Deloitte recommend group insurance changes
Investors seek inflationary refuge in diversification strategies
Risk asset volatility guaranteed: Western Asset
Cbus, Hostplus take out customer satisfaction awards
Just 14.8% of hedge fund leaders are female: Report
Total super assets grow to $3.4tn
Future Super strengthens investments team
ACCC on financial services priorities
RBA outlines next phase of bond purchase program

Editor's Choice

Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Superhero and Swyftx will merge to establish a $1.5 billion financial services giant with over 800,000 customers.

Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Credit Suisse has appointed a head of asset management for Asia Pacific as it eyes expansion in the region.

Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 85 basis points.

ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The corporate regulator obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of Sasha Hopkins and two of his companies, alleging he was misleading clients and running a financial service business without a licence.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.