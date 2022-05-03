OC Funds Management snares senior investment analyst

OC Funds Management snares senior investment analystBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022 12:09PM
Read more: OC Funds Management, Aaron Yeoh, Robert Frost, Cooper Investors, Copia Investment Partners, Goldman Sachs, Lonsec, Mutual Trust, NAB
OC Funds Management has hired Aaron Yeoh as a senior investment analyst.
Reporting to the head of investment Robert Frost, Yeoh will be responsible for research and analysis of Australian small and mid-cap companies.
Yeoh will also add to the team's coverage across a broad range of sectors including consumer discretionary, industrials and information technology.
Previously Yeoh was a research analyst at Cooper Investors where he was responsible for investments in Asian and global listed companies in consumer brands related sectors.
He also worked in equity research at Goldman Sachs where he was an analyst in the emerging companies team with a focus on a range of small to mid-cap businesses.
In his early career, Yeoh also worked as an analyst at both NAB and Mutual Trust.
Frost said: "Aaron brings significant insights from both his funds' management and sell-side research experience that will place the OC Funds team in an excellent position to continue to generate investment returns for our clients".
Yeoh will work across three key portfolios, the OC Premium Small Companies Fund, the OC Dynamic Equity Fund and the OC Micro-Cap Fund. These funds are distributed by Copia Investment Partners and are available on most Australian platforms.
Moreover, all three funds are rated 'highly recommended' by ratings house Lonsec.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AIST adds to executive leadership
Future Fund battles challenging markets
CFS awards stewardship mandate
Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA