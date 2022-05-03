OC Funds Management snares senior investment analyst

OC Funds Management has hired Aaron Yeoh as a senior investment analyst.

Reporting to the head of investment Robert Frost, Yeoh will be responsible for research and analysis of Australian small and mid-cap companies.

Yeoh will also add to the team's coverage across a broad range of sectors including consumer discretionary, industrials and information technology.

Previously Yeoh was a research analyst at Cooper Investors where he was responsible for investments in Asian and global listed companies in consumer brands related sectors.

He also worked in equity research at Goldman Sachs where he was an analyst in the emerging companies team with a focus on a range of small to mid-cap businesses.

In his early career, Yeoh also worked as an analyst at both NAB and Mutual Trust.

Frost said: "Aaron brings significant insights from both his funds' management and sell-side research experience that will place the OC Funds team in an excellent position to continue to generate investment returns for our clients".

Yeoh will work across three key portfolios, the OC Premium Small Companies Fund, the OC Dynamic Equity Fund and the OC Micro-Cap Fund. These funds are distributed by Copia Investment Partners and are available on most Australian platforms.

Moreover, all three funds are rated 'highly recommended' by ratings house Lonsec.