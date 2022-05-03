Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

OC Funds Management snares senior investment analyst

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022   12:09PM

OC Funds Management has hired Aaron Yeoh as a senior investment analyst.

Reporting to the head of investment Robert Frost, Yeoh will be responsible for research and analysis of Australian small and mid-cap companies.

Yeoh will also add to the team's coverage across a broad range of sectors including consumer discretionary, industrials and information technology.

Previously Yeoh was a research analyst at Cooper Investors where he was responsible for investments in Asian and global listed companies in consumer brands related sectors.

He also worked in equity research at Goldman Sachs where he was an analyst in the emerging companies team with a focus on a range of small to mid-cap businesses.

In his early career, Yeoh also worked as an analyst at both NAB and Mutual Trust.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

Frost said: "Aaron brings significant insights from both his funds' management and sell-side research experience that will place the OC Funds team in an excellent position to continue to generate investment returns for our clients".

Yeoh will work across three key portfolios, the OC Premium Small Companies Fund, the OC Dynamic Equity Fund and the OC Micro-Cap Fund. These funds are distributed by Copia Investment Partners and are available on most Australian platforms.

Moreover, all three funds are rated 'highly recommended' by ratings house Lonsec.

Read more: OC Funds ManagementAaron YeohRobert FrostCooper InvestorsCopia Investment PartnersGoldman SachsLonsecMutual TrustNAB
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NAB evades AUSTRAC fine for non-compliance
Super funds back Say on Climate
Vanguard overhauls distribution leadership
Barrenjoey poaches several new hires
Deerpath Capital opens local office
BT superannuation lead joins Citi
AustralianSuper appoints first chief operating officer, hires in New York
UK takes steps to remove gender pay gap
BNY Mellon announces new chief executive
Alpha females

Editor's Choice

AIST adds to executive leadership

CHLOE WALKER
The former regional head for AustralianSuper in the UK has joined the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as general manager, memberships and partnerships.

Future Fund battles challenging markets

CHLOE WALKER
Future Fund's investment holdings slipped 1.5% over the three months ended March 31, now sitting just shy of $201 billion.

CFS awards stewardship mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Colonial First State has appointed EOS at Federated Hermes for proxy advisory services.

Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A survey of compliance professionals has found 67% believe ASIC's breach reporting rules distract from other issues and the greatest proportion of reports filed relate to financial advice failures.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.