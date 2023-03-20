Newspaper icon
New relief for reissued life policies

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 MAR 2023   12:24PM

ASIC is providing life insurers a conditional relief that will last five years in circumstances where a policy needs to be reissued.

The conditional relief pertains to Design and Distribution Obligations for financial products issued before 5 October 2021 (when the DDO came into effect), except where the policy is reissued to correct an administrative error or reinstate a lapsed policy, ASIC said.

To qualify for the relief, the policy must be reissued at the request of the policyholder (except where it's reissued to correct an administrative error); be reissued on the same terms and conditions without additional underwriting or individual loadings; and be issued to the same policyholder. It must also be reissued to the same policy holder.

For policies issued after 5 October 2021, the relief allows for correcting administrative errors and reinstating lapsed policies.

Policies can contain provisions that allow the consumer to request changes to their policies. In some cases, ASIC said doing so may mean reissuing the policy, requiring insurers to comply with DDOs even if the policy was originally issued before 5 October 2021.

Insurers also reissue policies to reinstate a policy that has lapsed for the non-payment of premiums (a common and standard industry practice) or to fix administrative errors.

ASIC said the relief will reduce the regulatory burden for life insurers so they can reissue pre-DDO policies in circumstances that have a low risk for consumer harm.

Life insurers can refer to ASIC Corporations (Design and Distribution Obligations-Reissued Life Policies Class Exemption) Instrument 2023/183 for more information. It will expire on 16 March 2028.

"The Instrument seeks to allow for the reissue of life policies originally issued before 5 October 2021 without enlivening the DDO obligations," Instrument 2023/183 reads.

"The policy holder would be able to have their requests accepted and have the benefit of the transaction provided for in their contract. It also allows for the correction of administrative errors and reinstatement of lapsed policies for non-payment of premiums which have little risk of regulatory detriment while providing a benefit for policy holders."

Read more: ASICDDO
