New fund launches on ASX

A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.

The Montaka Global Extension Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) has been launched to help investors gain access to opportunities to make attractive, multi-generational investments.

The funds chief investment officer Andrew Macken said he believes investors will be forced to refocus and adjust to succeed in the post-COVID-19 world.

"We believe Montaka Global Investments brings the benefits of expert, deep sector and market research to identify attractive investment opportunities, including both medium-sized businesses with multi-decade compounding potential and ongoing mega-cap winners," Macken said.

"Montaka Global Investments has significant permanent capital and its principals are committed to very long-term investment alongside our investors in our own strategies."

The funds PDS was lodged with ASIC mid-May this year and initial offers closed at the start of June.

The fund aims to provide investors with long term capital growth, with a focus on managing downside risk, with an investment period of at least five years.

Investors will pay a 1.25% per annum management fee, and a performance fee of 20% of the outperformance in any performance fee calculation period.

The fund is seeking to deliver a target distribution of at least 5% per annum, net of fees and costs, paid semi-annually.

It said where there is insufficient income the Responsible Entity, Perpetual Trust Services, intends to distribute capital out of the fund with the objection of trying to meet its target.

Montaka said the fund aims to raise a minimum of $10 million in its initial offering.

Montaka Global Investments was established in 2015 and is led by Macken, who co-founded the company with Christopher Demasi who works as the portfolio manager.