NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
New fund launches on ASX
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JUN 2020   12:23PM

A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.

The Montaka Global Extension Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) has been launched to help investors gain access to opportunities to make attractive, multi-generational investments.

The funds chief investment officer Andrew Macken said he believes investors will be forced to refocus and adjust to succeed in the post-COVID-19 world.

"We believe Montaka Global Investments brings the benefits of expert, deep sector and market research to identify attractive investment opportunities, including both medium-sized businesses with multi-decade compounding potential and ongoing mega-cap winners," Macken said.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

"Montaka Global Investments has significant permanent capital and its principals are committed to very long-term investment alongside our investors in our own strategies."

The funds PDS was lodged with ASIC mid-May this year and initial offers closed at the start of June.

The fund aims to provide investors with long term capital growth, with a focus on managing downside risk, with an investment period of at least five years.

Investors will pay a 1.25% per annum management fee, and a performance fee of 20% of the outperformance in any performance fee calculation period.

The fund is seeking to deliver a target distribution of at least 5% per annum, net of fees and costs, paid semi-annually.

It said where there is insufficient income the Responsible Entity, Perpetual Trust Services, intends to distribute capital out of the fund with the objection of trying to meet its target.

Montaka said the fund aims to raise a minimum of $10 million in its initial offering.

Montaka Global Investments was established in 2015 and is led by Macken, who co-founded the company with Christopher Demasi who works as the portfolio manager.

Read more: Montaka Global InvestmentsAustralian Securities ExchangeAndrew MackenMontaka Global Extension FundASICASXChristopher Demasi
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC quietly granted new access to phone taps
ASIC warns funds to clean up adverts
ASIC mainly concerned with media releases: Lawyer
ASIC takes action on two AFSLs
Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
Adviser banned for five years
ATO data heaps pressure on ASIC's SMSF fact sheet
FPA accuses ASIC of price gauging
CBA coughs up $5m over RC case study
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:25PM
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:23PM
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:26PM
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUN
24
Panel: FASEA professional standards - are you match fit? - Webinar 
JUN
26
Women in Super state of play 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tAvN2xhg