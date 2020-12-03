Nasdaq proposes diversity rules

The major stock exchange has put into motion new rules that will require its companies to have at least one female and one person who identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+ on boards.

Nasdaq has filed the proposal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that also requests companies to publicly disclose "consistent, transparent diversity statistics" regarding the composition of boards.

For foreign companies and smaller-reporting companies have additional flexibility in satisfying this requirement with two female directors.

Nasdaq said its aim is to provide stakeholders with a better understanding of the company's current board composition and enhance investor confidence that all listed companies are considering diversity when selecting directors.

Companies will have to include at least two diverse directors on boards or explain the rationale for not meeting that objective.

Firms have one year to publicly disclose board-level diversity from the date the proposal is approved.

What does this mean for Australia's public companies?

RMIT University senior lecturer of finance Angel Zhong says the ASX has a mandated a 30% gender diversity target but lags behind.

"Compared to NASDAQ's new proposal, which includes both gender and racial diversity for each firm, the ASX has a long way to go," she said.

"Australian firms are on the right track; the latest board diversity statistics by the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) show the percentages of female directors is 26% and 32.1% for the ASX All Ords and the ASX200, respectively."

Zhong warned that Aussie firms and all listed firms around the world should be prepared for the trend towards enhanced diversity in senior management roles.

Nasdaq also announced it partnered with Equilar, a corporate leadership data solutions provider, to help listed companies with board-composition planning challenges.

Nasdaq Stock Exchange president Nelson Griggs said corporate diversity, at all levels, opens up a clear path to innovation and growth.

"We are inspired by the support from our issuers and the financial community with this effort and look forward to working together with companies of all sizes to create stronger and more inclusive boards," he said.