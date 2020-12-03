NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Nasdaq proposes diversity rules
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 3 DEC 2020   12:32PM

The major stock exchange has put into motion new rules that will require its companies to have at least one female and one person who identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+ on boards.

Nasdaq has filed the proposal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that also requests companies to publicly disclose "consistent, transparent diversity statistics" regarding the composition of boards.

For foreign companies and smaller-reporting companies have additional flexibility in satisfying this requirement with two female directors.

Nasdaq said its aim is to provide stakeholders with a better understanding of the company's current board composition and enhance investor confidence that all listed companies are considering diversity when selecting directors.

Companies will have to include at least two diverse directors on boards or explain the rationale for not meeting that objective.

Firms have one year to publicly disclose board-level diversity from the date the proposal is approved.

What does this mean for Australia's public companies?

RMIT University senior lecturer of finance Angel Zhong says the ASX has a mandated a 30% gender diversity target but lags behind.

"Compared to NASDAQ's new proposal, which includes both gender and racial diversity for each firm, the ASX has a long way to go," she said.

"Australian firms are on the right track; the latest board diversity statistics by the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) show the percentages of female directors is 26% and 32.1% for the ASX All Ords and the ASX200, respectively."

Zhong warned that Aussie firms and all listed firms around the world should be prepared for the trend towards enhanced diversity in senior management roles.

Nasdaq also announced it partnered with Equilar, a corporate leadership data solutions provider, to help listed companies with board-composition planning challenges.

Nasdaq Stock Exchange president Nelson Griggs said corporate diversity, at all levels, opens up a clear path to innovation and growth.

"We are inspired by the support from our issuers and the financial community with this effort and look forward to working together with companies of all sizes to create stronger and more inclusive boards," he said.

Read more: AustraliaAngel ZhongASX All OrdsAustralian Institute of CompanyEquilarExchange CommissionNasdaq Stock ExchangeNelson GriggsRMIT UniversityUS Securities
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: It's looking up for the land down under
Insurers must shape up on mental health: TAL
Cbus appoints new technology chief
Reverse mortgages used to extinguish debt
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
Big banks face shareholder action
Chief economist update: Morrison manufactures Australia's future
Fake pastor herds believers into Ponzi scheme
Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101
Chief economist update: Could COVID-19 dissenters be correct?
Editor's Choice
Coolabah to manage Contango fund
KANIKA SOOD
Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital has been appointed to manage a floating-rate bond fund from Contango Asset Management.
Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm
KANIKA SOOD
ClearView's LaVista Licensee Solutions is adding a former MLC Financial Planning firm.
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia's sovereign wealth fund has confirmed the appointment of a chief investment officer after Raphael Arndt, who previously held the role, was appointed chief executive.
Pension plan sued for expensive, active strategy
KARREN VERGARA
US-based Fidelity Investments has been caught up in a class action that alleges a major pension plan exposed members to risky, expensive actively-managed investments instead of allocating to safer passive options.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
7-8
2020 Retirement Management Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
FEB
3-5
ASFA Conference 
MAR
4
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2021 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something okq04Vrr