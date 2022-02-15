NAB tops bad advice compensation bill

The National Australia Bank's bad advice compensation bill has hit more than $1.2 billion - the highest liability among the major financial institutions.

While NAB Financial Planning and NAB Private Wealth have remediated most of this amount with respect to fees for no service misconduct, NAB's former subsidiaries have not.

According to ASIC's latest compensation tally, Apogee Financial Planning, Godfrey Pembroke, GWM Adviser Services, and Meritum Financial Group, which are now part of IOOF, expect to remediate affected customers by September. Bad advice emanating from JBWere is due to finalise the following month.

At the end of 2021, NAB knocked Westpac from the top spot as the bank with the highest compensation liability.

Coming in second place, Westpac's compensation bill came to $953.3 million.

Magnitude Group, Securitor Financial Group, and other Westpac-employed advisers are due to fully remediate customers by the end of March.

AMP's bad advice emanating from AMP Financial Planning, Charter Financial Planning, Hillross Financial Services and 14 other advice licensees reached $621.4 million and is due to complete compensations by end of the first quarter of 2022.

Commonwealth Bank's amount hit $183.2 million thanks to bad advice from Count Financial (now owned by CountPlus), Financial Wisdom, and its Pathways division of Commonwealth Financial Planning.

ANZ's $168.7 million bill was split across Financial Services Partners, Millennium3 Financial Services, and RI Advice Group, now also part of IOOF.

Macquarie's liability reached $4.6 million, the majority of which relate to fees for no service, has been paid out.

The group's total compensation adds up to $3.2 billion.