NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

NAB tops bad advice compensation bill

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 FEB 2022   12:16PM

The National Australia Bank's bad advice compensation bill has hit more than $1.2 billion - the highest liability among the major financial institutions.

While NAB Financial Planning and NAB Private Wealth have remediated most of this amount with respect to fees for no service misconduct, NAB's former subsidiaries have not.

According to ASIC's latest compensation tally, Apogee Financial Planning, Godfrey Pembroke, GWM Adviser Services, and Meritum Financial Group, which are now part of IOOF, expect to remediate affected customers by September. Bad advice emanating from JBWere is due to finalise the following month.

At the end of 2021, NAB knocked Westpac from the top spot as the bank with the highest compensation liability.

Coming in second place, Westpac's compensation bill came to $953.3 million.

Magnitude Group, Securitor Financial Group, and other Westpac-employed advisers are due to fully remediate customers by the end of March.

AMP's bad advice emanating from AMP Financial Planning, Charter Financial Planning, Hillross Financial Services and 14 other advice licensees reached $621.4 million and is due to complete compensations by end of the first quarter of 2022.

Commonwealth Bank's amount hit $183.2 million thanks to bad advice from Count Financial (now owned by CountPlus), Financial Wisdom, and its Pathways division of Commonwealth Financial Planning.

ANZ's $168.7 million bill was split across Financial Services Partners, Millennium3 Financial Services, and RI Advice Group, now also part of IOOF.

Macquarie's liability reached $4.6 million, the majority of which relate to fees for no service, has been paid out.

The group's total compensation adds up to $3.2 billion.

Read more: NABWestpacAMPIOOFANZASICCBA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ClearView welcomes chief risk officer
AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires
Scammers prey on lonely hearts
CFS appoints new general manager
RI Advice slapped with $6m penalty
UniSuper adds three executives
Oliver Wyman recruits former Westpac executive
NSW small businesses offered support
The future is bright for BT: Rady
BTFG names chief customer service officer

Editor's Choice

Alphinity hires from Citi

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:11PM
Boutique fund manager Alphinity has hired a portfolio manager from Citi.

Sequoia makes three appointments

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
Sequoia Financial Group announced the appointment of three executives to bolster its national advice network.

AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
The nation's largest superannuation fund plans to appoint more external managers, including looking to hand out its first mandates for Japanese and Indian markets specialists. It has also hired from Frontier and VFMC as it grows the team responsible for identifying the right managers.

FSCP panel members named

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:54AM
Thirty-one part-time members of the Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) have been appointed by Treasury as the new disciplinary regime kicks off.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.