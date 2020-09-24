NEWS
Regulatory
Microcap manipulators caught out
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 SEP 2020   12:09PM

A ring of microcap share manipulators have had their assets frozen by the Securities and Exchange Commission after procuring US$9 million in illegal profits by defrauding retail investors.

The SEC alleged in a complaint that between 2013 and 2017 Ongkaruck Sripetch, Amanda Flores, Brehnen Knight and with the occasional assistance of attorney Ashmit Patel orchestrated a number of fraudulent schemes.

The group purchased shares in over-the-counter issuers through entities that they controlled, funded promotional campaigns recommending that investors buy the shares and later sold the shares when their price and trading volume were inflated by their promotional campaigns.

The SEC alleged Sripetch and Flores along with Dominic Williams and several entities controlled by Sripetch sold over 24 million shares of a microcap issuer they controlled and promoted without registering the sales with the SEC.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges in 2016 Sripetch and Knight engaged in manipulative trading by executing matched trades and wash orders to create a false, attractive price and volume trading history to entice the market ahead of their promotional campaign.

More recently in 2018/19 it is alleged Sripetch, Knight, Michael Wexler and Andrew McAlpine planned pump-and-dump manipulations of a microcap issuer controlled by Wexler. Sripetch and McAlpine managed to sell around 340,000 shares before the SEC suspended trading.

SEC New York regional director Richard Best said: "As we alleged in the complaint, the defendants created a sophisticated network that enabled them to engage in multiple fraudulent schemes, making millions of dollars in unlawful profits at the expense of retail investors."

The Commission is seeking a range of penalties including permanent injunctions, disgorgement plus prejudgment interest, civil penalties, and penny stock bars against the individual defendants as well as officer-and-director bars against Knight and Flores.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California yesterday announced criminal charges against Sripetch, Wexler, Patel and McAlpine in a parallel criminal case.

Read more: SECOngkaruck SripetchBrehnen KnightAmanda FloresAndrew McAlpineMichael WexlerAshmit Patel
