Regulatory

Mayfair 101 files new appeal

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 25 JAN 2022   12:22PM

Mayfair 101 has confirmed it will appeal the 2021 Federal Court decision that found its advertising misled and deceived investors.

The notice of appeal was filed on the same day Mayfair was fined $30 million for the misconduct.

Mayfair's appeal claims the court made a mistake in reaching its decision that Mayfair had engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct. It claims the court's findings were in error on all four grounds alleged by ASIC, and that the matter should be dismissed with costs.

The Mayfair appeal also claims the three expert witness reports into the security of a Mayfair product, including liquidator reports, should be considered inadmissible as evidence as the company alleges these reports contained incomplete information.

Mayfair 101 founder and managing director James Mawhinney - who has been banned from fundraising or advertising financial products for 20 years - maintains ASIC made mistakes in prosecuting Mayfair.

"Our appeals are focused on highlighting the mistakes made by ASIC and those of the insolvency practitioners chosen by ASIC to critique our business," he said in a statement.

"These errors strike at the heart of ASIC's cases. They have resulted in the court being led into error, and Mayfair's noteholders being delivered a terrible injustice.

"Our noteholders have waited for nearly two years while we get this situation put right. I thank them for their continued patience and support."

ASIC has pursued Mayfair since 2020 for misleading consumers in its advertising. The regulator successfully proved in court that Mayfair misled investors to believe its debenture products were comparable to and had a similar risk profile to bank term deposits.

The products, both unsecured promissory notes, were promoted online by several Mayfair 101 Group companies, including Mayfair Wealth Partners (trading as Mayfair Platinum), Online Investments (trading as Mayfair 101), M101 Nominees and M101 Holdings.

The products were advertised in newspapers, on websites and via Google search advertising, when potential investors searched for terms such as 'bank term deposits' and 'best term deposit'.

Investors have lost about $211 million in these Mayfair products.

In handing down the $30 million fine, Justice Anderson said: "The defendants deliberately misled investors into investing in the Mayfair Products under the belief that they would be of low risk when in fact the Mayfair Products were highly speculative and carried very substantial risk."

He added that Mawhinney had shown no remorse "for the loss and harm caused to investors in the Mayfair Products".

Read more: MayfairASICJames Mawhinney
