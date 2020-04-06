Mayfair 101 accused of misleading advertising

ASIC is taking Mayfair 101 to court alleging that the investment manager misled consumers in its advertising.

At issue is Mayfair's use of Google Ad Words and Bing Ads as well as claims Mayfair made that ASIC says were false, misleading or deceptive.

Mayfair's use of Google Ad Words meant that when consumers searched for term deposits, bank term deposit, term deposit alternative or term investment Mayfair debenture products would appear as sponsored links.

"Mayfair debenture products are comparable to bank terms deposits, and have a similar risk profile to bank term deposits, when they are debentures with a significantly higher risk profile," ASIC said.

The regulator also alleges Mayfair claimed the principal investment would be repaid in full on maturity, when investors may not receive capital repayments on maturity or at all, and because Mayfair could elect to extend the time for repayment for an indefinite period.

ASIC said Mayfair sold its debenture products as being for people who want "certainty and confidence in their investment" but actually it was possible that investors could lose some of their investment through these products.

Another claim ASIC took issue with was that Mayfair's debenture products provided capital growth opportunities.

"They do not," the regulator said,

Mayfair also used terms like capital growth, certainty and confidence to market its products through Google Ad Words and Bing Ads.

On 11 March 2020, Mayfair Platinum suspended payment of capital redemptions to investors in the Mayfair debenture products due to liquidity issues.

ASIC is seeking an interim injunction to restrain the defendants from promoting and issuing the Mayfair debenture products while redemptions to existing investors remain suspended.

ASIC has commenced proceedings in the Federal Court.