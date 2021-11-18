NEWS
Regulatory

Mawhinney lawyer accuses ASIC of trial by media

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 18 NOV 2021   11:54AM

Embattled Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney's lawyer has accused ASIC of conducting a trial by media.

Roberts Gray Lawyers, representing Mawhinney, accused the regulator of issuing a media release announcing contempt proceedings against Mawhinney before Mayfair's lawyers could access the full set of court filings.

Rhys Roberts, senior partner at the firm, claimed ASIC sent out a media release at 8:06 am on Tuesday, November 16 alleging contempt of court by Mawhinney.

The over 800 pages of documents filed by ASIC in the Federal Court were allegedly not made available to Roberts Gray Lawyers until 5:39pm that same day.

"It appears ASIC has rushed out to publish a media statement accusing our client of potentially criminal activity despite failing to provide us with over 800 pages of court filings and all relevant annexures to support their application," Roberts said.

"This type of conduct unfairly portrays our client and is detrimental to his public image. It seems ASIC has opted for a trial by media rather than allowing the judicial system to perform its normal function. It is concerning that a regulator considers it needs to act in this way toward our client when the strength of their case alone ought to be sufficient to achieve their regulatory objectives."

Mawhinney is currently appealing his 20-year ban. Roberts suggested that ASIC is deliberately attempting to create additional costs for Mawhinney, making it more difficult for him to mount a legal fight.

"The timing of ASIC's new applications is curious considering the appeal our client has on foot to his 20-year ban. ASIC has created a substantial additional costs burden which looks like it might be a strategy to de-fund our client so the matters due to be raised in the appeal may not be aired publicly," Roberts said.

"ASIC froze our client's access to funding in two previous Federal Court proceedings which denied them the ability to afford a defence. This gave ASIC a significant unfair advantage in obtaining judgments in their favour. It would not surprise me if this is ASIC's motivation with these new proceedings given the strength of our client's appeal case."

The contempt order is in relation to allegations that Mawhinney has continued to raise funds through financial products, even though ASIC banned him for 20 years.

