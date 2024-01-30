Newspaper icon
Investment

Massive crypto Ponzi scheme unravels

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 30 JAN 2024   12:35PM

A US court and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have slapped charges on three individuals that include an Australian citizen for allegedly perpetrating a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme known as HyperFund, raising $2.6 billion (US$1.7bn).

HyperFund's alleged co-founder Sam Lee, who has Australian citizenship and resides in the United Arab Emirates, and Brenda Chunga, also known as Bitcoin Beautee, were slapped with criminal charges by the US District Court in Maryland.

Co-conspirator Rodney Burton, also known as Bitcoin Rodney, was also charged for his alleged role as a promoter of HyperFund.

Between June 2020 through to early 2022, Lee and Chunga allegedly promoted HyperFund membership packages that guaranteed investors high returns.

"As the complaint alleges, however, Lee and Chunga knew or were reckless in not knowing that HyperFund was a pyramid scheme and had no real source of revenue other than funds received from investors," the SEC said.

HyperFund collapsed in 2022 and investors were no longer able to make withdrawals.

The SEC filed its complaint in the federal district court of Maryland.

In its civil action, the regulator seeks "permanent injunctive relief, conduct-based injunctions preventing the defendants from participating in multi-level marketing or crypto asset offerings, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, prejudgment interest" as well as civil penalties.

For its part, the court announced criminal charges against Lee and Chunga. Chunga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud.

US attorney Erek L. Barron said: "The level of alleged fraud here is staggering. Whether it's cryptocurrency fraud, or any other financial frauds, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. This office and our law enforcement partners will hold perpetrators accountable for these and other fraud schemes."

SEC division of enforcement director Gurbir S. Grewal said: "As alleged in our complaint, Lee and Chunga attracted investors with the allure of profits from crypto asset mining, but the only thing that HyperFund mined was its investors' pockets."

"This case illustrates yet again how noncompliance in the crypto space facilitates schemes where promoters capitalise on the promise of easy money, without providing the detailed investor protection disclosures required by the registration provisions of the federal securities laws."

Read more: SECHyperFundMarylandBitcoin BeauteeBitcoin RodneyBrenda ChungaErek L. BarronGurbir S. GrewalRodney BurtonSam Lee
