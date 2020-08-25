NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Macquarie introduces new wrap cash fee
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 25 AUG 2020   11:19AM

Macquarie Wrap cash account holders have been hit with a cash administration fee, to be deducted from the interest accrued, which is higher than the interest rate.

The changes impact users of Macquarie Wrap, which has a cash account through which all transactions including super contributions, pension payments, fees and charges are processed.

The cash account already had an investment fee of 0.44% per annum, which will continue to apply until December.

But from 25 September 2020 customers will be hit with a new cash administration fee on top of that investment fee of 0.29% per annum. Macquarie said the new cash administration fee can be up to 1.23%.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

An interest rate for the cash accounts of 0.25% per annum will be paid to wrap clients after the 0.44% investment fee and the new 0.29% administration fee have been deducted.

Over the last three months, interest rates were as low as an average of 0.17% for Macquarie Wrap cash accounts. The interest rate has been raised to 0.25% in line with the fee changes.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

And, in a note to wrap users, Macquarie flagged some more fee changes coming later in the year.

It said the new cash administration fee would increase from the 0.29% that will be charged in September to 0.73% in December. However, Macquarie will cut the cash investment fee of 0.44% when it introduces that increase.

Macquarie used to manage the money held in cash accounts through a managed investment scheme which invested in a deposit with Macquarie Bank. From December, cash accounts will be moved to a direct deposit with Macquarie Bank.

Wrap users have to keep at least $1000 in their cash account at all times to cover fees and transactions have to be administered through the cash account. However, the cash account is not sold as a cash investment feature and it is not suggested that clients hold large balances in the cash account. Macquarie has other cash investments on its wrap platform.

Read more: Macquarie WrapMacquarie Bank
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advisers switch platforms amid pandemic
Wealth platform appoints technology lead
Macquarie kicks off $400m raise
Macquarie advice shift offers mixed results
Morningstar appoints adviser solutions head
Macquarie cash offering soars
Court confirms Storm Financial founders breached duties
First State hires from CBA
Bell FG appoints director, releases FY results
Netwealth leads the platform pack
Editor's Choice
Melbourne boutique wins Crestone allocation
KANIKA SOOD
Crestone Wealth Management has allocated to a Melbourne boutique's real assets fund that targets 7-11% per year in returns while aiming for a measurable social impact.
CFA Institute call for feedback on new standard
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The CFA Institute is seeking feedback from the professional investor community on a consultation paper for a proposed disclosure standard for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments products.
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qxzWi8wQ