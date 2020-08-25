Macquarie introduces new wrap cash fee

Macquarie Wrap cash account holders have been hit with a cash administration fee, to be deducted from the interest accrued, which is higher than the interest rate.

The changes impact users of Macquarie Wrap, which has a cash account through which all transactions including super contributions, pension payments, fees and charges are processed.

The cash account already had an investment fee of 0.44% per annum, which will continue to apply until December.

But from 25 September 2020 customers will be hit with a new cash administration fee on top of that investment fee of 0.29% per annum. Macquarie said the new cash administration fee can be up to 1.23%.

An interest rate for the cash accounts of 0.25% per annum will be paid to wrap clients after the 0.44% investment fee and the new 0.29% administration fee have been deducted.

Over the last three months, interest rates were as low as an average of 0.17% for Macquarie Wrap cash accounts. The interest rate has been raised to 0.25% in line with the fee changes.

And, in a note to wrap users, Macquarie flagged some more fee changes coming later in the year.

It said the new cash administration fee would increase from the 0.29% that will be charged in September to 0.73% in December. However, Macquarie will cut the cash investment fee of 0.44% when it introduces that increase.

Macquarie used to manage the money held in cash accounts through a managed investment scheme which invested in a deposit with Macquarie Bank. From December, cash accounts will be moved to a direct deposit with Macquarie Bank.

Wrap users have to keep at least $1000 in their cash account at all times to cover fees and transactions have to be administered through the cash account. However, the cash account is not sold as a cash investment feature and it is not suggested that clients hold large balances in the cash account. Macquarie has other cash investments on its wrap platform.