Macquarie Group posts record earnings

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022   12:19PM

Macquarie Group has posted a $A4.7 billion net profit for the year ended 31 March 2022, up 56% from the prior year.

This strong result was carried by impressive performances across all the companies operating groups.

Items within the banking group that were particular standouts included the commodities and global markets offering which rocketed 50% on prior year results to the tune of a $3.9 billion net profit. Also stellar, the banking and financial services arm had a $1 billion net profit input up 30% year on year.

Macquarie Group managing director and chief executive officer Shemara Wikramanayake said: "While many of the regions and markets in which Macquarie operates saw heightened levels of volatility this year."

"Our longstanding strategy to address key areas of unmet need in the community is unchanged. Over time, this has seen us build deep and differentiated franchises in each of our areas of activity, all of which delivered sound outcomes and strong performance in FY22."

Macquarie Capital also surged; its net profits grew 269% from $651 million last year to $2.4 billion now. Its success was linked to substantially higher net income on investments driven by material asset realisations in green energy, technology and business service sectors.

The market-facing business also enjoyed higher fee and commission income due to mergers and acquisitions growth and higher net interest in the private credit portfolio.

Of note, whilst Australia's total income has grown moderately year to year to $4.4 billion, an upward movement of 9%, Macquarie Group's America's region income accelerated from $4.1 billion to $8.2 billion over the full-year period.

Aside from its results, the Macquarie Group Board also announced an ordinary dividend of $A3.5 per share (40% franked) for the 2022 fiscal year. This is up on the 2021 final ordinary dividend of $A3.55 per share. However, Macquarie's dividend policy has stayed steady at a 50% to 70% annual payout ratio.

Going forward the group has outlined it will continue to maintain a cautious stance with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions it well to respond to the current environment.

The company listed significant volatility events, global inflation, interest rates, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes as just some of the factors that would influence its short-term outlook.

