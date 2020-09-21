Macquarie director departs

A Macquarie director has announced he will retire after more than a decade of service at the group, as he sets his eyes on other board positions that draw on his substantial experience in the industry.

Michael Hawker will step down from the boards of both Macquarie Group and Macquarie Bank at the end of October, after joining as an independent director in March 2010.

Macquarie Group said Hawker's deep understanding of financial services, including his experience managing regulated entities in Australia and abroad, had been invaluable to the board over his decade of service.

"The board would like to thank Michael for his important contribution and commitment to Macquarie over the past decade," Macquarie chair Peter Warne said.

"Michael has been generous with his time and insights and I have personally valued his counsel a great deal.

"We wish him well in his continued contributions to the important topics of corporate culture and governance over the coming years."

During his time at Macquarie, Hawker served as the chair of the board remuneration committee between 2016 and 2020, during which time he helped "shape the best practice policies and engagement that have been integral to Macquarie's success".

Earlier this month, Jillian Broadbent was named as his replacement as the chair of the board remuneration committee, effective September 1.

Previously, Hawker had also served as the chair of the board risk committee and the board governance and compliance committee.

From 2001 to 2008, Hawker was the chief executive and managing director of Insurance Australia Group, having previously held senior positions with Westpac and Citibank.

He currently serves on the boards of Bupa in the UK, the Rugby World Cup, and Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company. He is currently also the deputy chair of Bupa Australia.

Hawker previously worked as the chair of The George Institute for Global Health in Sydney, as well as a non-executive director on the board of Aviva in the UK.

Once Hawker retires as an independent director there will be nine directors on Macquarie Group's boards, including eight independent non-executive directors.