Macquarie cash offering soars

A Macquarie Bank cash offering has seen record interest as financial advisers look to safeguard their client's wealth amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Macquarie banking and financial services head of payments and deposits, Olivia McArdle, said the bank decided to lift the interest rate on its cash management (CMA) accelerator account to 1.2% following the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate reduction.

"Given the historical lows of the official cash rate, we think it's never been more important for advisers to actively manage their client's cash portfolios to achieve a healthy rate of return for an acceptable level of risk," she said.

The change to Macquarie's CMA offering will help advisers generate profit on their client's cash holdings.

"We wanted to offer advisers a savings account linked to the CMA designed to securely hold clients' cash reserves at a higher interest rate," McArdle said.

"This also gives advisers the option to still attain all the benefits of the CMA, including data feeds, online account opening, Adviser Initiated Payments and bulk transacting."

As other platforms reduce their cash rate to lower or at most, RBA rates, McArdle says the 1.2% cash rate has garnered adviser interest.

"Recently, we've seen record numbers of Macquarie CMA applications as more advisers and their clients look towards the months ahead and setting themselves up with the tools they need to make smart investment decisions," she said.

"We're also seeing interest in the CMA Accelerator Account grow steadily as we speak to more advisers about our competitive interest rate on the Accelerator Account and how easy it is open one."

