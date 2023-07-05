Life, funeral insurers cop $14m fine

The disgraced director of Select AFSL, the company the Hayne Royal Commission exposed for hawking life and funeral insurance to vulnerable customers, has been banned from managing a company for five years, while his companies were fined $13.5 million.

The Federal Court found Russell Howden, also the director of BlueInc, engaged in unconscionable conduct and breaching financial services laws when selling life, funeral and accidental injury insurance. Howden will also have to pay $100,000 in penalties.

Select sold the products issued by St Andrew's Life Insurance under the brand names Let's Insure and FlexiSure.

Parent company Bank of Queensland sold St Andrew's to Farmcove Investment Holdings for $23 million in 2021.

Together with Insurance Marketing Services (IMS), the three companies were fined $13.5 million by Justice Abraham.

"High pressure tactics were applied. Sales tactics were used to overbear the free will of consumers. Having made the sales, retention agents ignored the express wishes of the consumers to cancel policies and acted so as to wear them down," the judge said.

The banking Royal Commission grilled Howden about the boiler room sales tactics he imposed on his call centre staff, incentivising them to sell at all costs to vulnerable customers, namely those living in remote areas and First Nations people, many of whom English was not their first language.

Staff was rewarded with trips to the Gold Coast, Las Vegas, and Hawaii, and even a Vespa scooter.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the penalties handed down on July 4 should remind companies of the importance of putting the customer first.

"These unlawful sales incentive programs were a key driver of Select's mis-selling to consumers. The incentive programs were condoned by the managing director, which is why ASIC pursued penalties for the companies and the director," said Court.

Since the Royal Commission, ASIC found that some firms "engaged in sales conduct that created risks for consumers buying products they did not want, could not afford or did not meet their needs".

Court said that in some of these cases, the consumers involved did not fully understand the products being sold to them, or even that they had been sold insurance in the first place.

"ASIC considered this to be a clear case of consumers not having the opportunity to understand and consider the features of the insurance product they had been offered, resulting in poor consumer outcomes," she said.

In 2019, ASIC consequently banned unsolicited cold call telephone sales of direct life insurance and consumer credit insurance.

The ban was superseded by reforms to the anti-hawking regime, which took effect on 5 October 2021.