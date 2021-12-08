LIC appoints former Wallaby as director

A former Wallaby has joined the board of a Wilson Asset Management listed investment company.

WAM Active (WAA) named Simon Poidevin as a director, replacing Emma Rugge Price, who served in the role for nearly four years.

Poidevin spent 14 years at Citigroup, which included leading the corporate equity broking division in Australia.

He also worked at Bell Potter Securities as managing director of corporate broking for seven years.

In 2017, ASIC banned Poidevin for five years for partaking in trading DirectMoney shares that had the effect of creating an artificial price while working at Bell Potter.

In appealing the decision, the Administrative Tribunal maintained ASIC's banning order on 7 February 2018.

Poidevin played for the Wallabies in the 1980s and early 1990s before making the move into finance. He is a former managing director of equity sales at Citigroup, former executive director of Pengana Capital and a former director of Diversa.

Currently, Poidevin serves as a non-executive director at ASX-listed Stealth Global Holdings and is president of Total Brain, a mental health and awareness platform.

WAM chair Geoff Wilson welcomed Poidevin, saying that he is highly experienced in corporate finance and global markets.