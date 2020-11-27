NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
LGBTI+ leaders list 2020 revealed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 27 NOV 2020   12:31PM

The Outstanding 50 LGBTI+ Leaders 2020 list includes some big names from the financial services industry who have been highlighted for changing perceptions and creating inclusive workplaces.

The list was produced by Deloitte in partnership with Energy Australia and Google to highlight LGBTI+ people who are leaders in their fields and work to facilitate positive change.

Along with media and sports personalities, politicians, police officers and activists, a number of financial services leaders have been recognised.

Director and co-founder of independent financial services firm Chimaera Capital, Rochelle Pattison made the list. On top of her career at Chimaera, Pattison is treasurer of Transgender Victoria and Carlton Pride.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"I used to call ahead to warn people that I was transgender - but now my gender identity is a non-negotiable object of pride!" Pattison said.

"Early on, I was advised to always keep doors open and never burn bridges. Consequently, the decision to transition was extremely difficult as I could envision that it would, likely, close doors and destroy many bridges."

Also on the list, Mercer product owner Lauren Wilkerson who looks after superannuation operational communications for the firm's clients and customers. Wilkerson is also chair of the Mercer Pride Business Resource Group, which means they are responsible for creating a safe and inclusive culture at Mercer.

"The best advice I received early on, was that I can't force people to change. I can't demand that they change because 'it's the right thing to do' - I need to find common ground, connect with someone, and then start to share experiences to help with awareness and understanding," Wilkerson said.

Caitriona Fay, Perpetual Private managing partner and GiveOUT Australia board member, was recognised for her philanthropic efforts. GiveOUT directs funding to "rainbow communities" and Fay also leads Perpetual's Community and Social Investment business, which focusses on working with for-purpose organisations and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Fay said she has seen perceptions change since the marriage equality campaign in Australia.

"There are a lot of people who will feel scarred and wounded by that campaign, but it forced many companies and leaders to think about LGBTI+ inclusion in ways they may have avoided," Fay said.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and I think that campaign shone a light on things we needed to face to ensure our rainbow communities were engaged, supported and cared for."

Meanwhile, Suncorp executive manager, personal injury assurance Shay Johnston was highlighted for her involvement with the firm's employee resource group for LGBTI+ staff as well as her work as chair of Open Doors Youth Service - a Queensland youth service for LGBTI+ young people and their families.

Also making the list was QBE Insurance head of technology Lisa Hilton, who was described as a trailblazer by peers.

"Someone once said to me, 'if you want to work in a place where you can have your partner's photo on your desk, then put your partner's photo on your desk'," Hilton said.

Finally, also on the list is PwC partner, financial advisory Cherie Mulyono who was one of the founders of Shine women's network and is an active member of Be (PwC's diverse cultural background network). She earned her place for her passion for educating others on discrimination and privilege.

Read more: LGBTICaitriona FayCarlton PrideCherie MulyonoChimaera CapitalDeloitteEnergy AustraliaGiveOUT AustraliaGoogleLauren WilkersonLisa HiltonMercer Pride Business Resource GroupOpen Doors Youth ServiceQBE InsuranceRochelle PattisonShay JohnstonSocial InvestmentSuncorpTransgender Victoria
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
Audit inquiry overlooks vertical integration
QSuper head of advice exits
Milestone Group appoints APAC lead
WAM names new board member
Industry funds triumph July performance
Market rebound leaves behind active managers
Facebook, Google face crypto class action
COVID-19 dampens CFO outlook
Suncorp wealth business down
Editor's Choice
Finance sector has largest pay gap
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:39PM
The financial services sector has taken the inauspicious title of being the industry with the largest gender pay gap.
ASIC takes action against missing woman
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:33PM
ASIC has taken action against Maliver and sole director, Melissa Caddick - who is missing - over concerns investor funds were misappropriated.
Home ownership shouldn't be at expense of super
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:28PM
Removing barriers to young people being able to enter the housing market would be a better approach than using superannuation for a housing deposit, according to the chair of retirement income at Challenger, Jeremy Cooper.
Your Future, Your Super reforms closer to legislation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The federal government has released its draft legislation for the Your Future, Your Super reforms, opening the industry consultation period until December 24.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something QEaQAV9J