LGBTI+ leaders list 2020 revealed

The Outstanding 50 LGBTI+ Leaders 2020 list includes some big names from the financial services industry who have been highlighted for changing perceptions and creating inclusive workplaces.

The list was produced by Deloitte in partnership with Energy Australia and Google to highlight LGBTI+ people who are leaders in their fields and work to facilitate positive change.

Along with media and sports personalities, politicians, police officers and activists, a number of financial services leaders have been recognised.

Director and co-founder of independent financial services firm Chimaera Capital, Rochelle Pattison made the list. On top of her career at Chimaera, Pattison is treasurer of Transgender Victoria and Carlton Pride.

"I used to call ahead to warn people that I was transgender - but now my gender identity is a non-negotiable object of pride!" Pattison said.

"Early on, I was advised to always keep doors open and never burn bridges. Consequently, the decision to transition was extremely difficult as I could envision that it would, likely, close doors and destroy many bridges."

Also on the list, Mercer product owner Lauren Wilkerson who looks after superannuation operational communications for the firm's clients and customers. Wilkerson is also chair of the Mercer Pride Business Resource Group, which means they are responsible for creating a safe and inclusive culture at Mercer.

"The best advice I received early on, was that I can't force people to change. I can't demand that they change because 'it's the right thing to do' - I need to find common ground, connect with someone, and then start to share experiences to help with awareness and understanding," Wilkerson said.

Caitriona Fay, Perpetual Private managing partner and GiveOUT Australia board member, was recognised for her philanthropic efforts. GiveOUT directs funding to "rainbow communities" and Fay also leads Perpetual's Community and Social Investment business, which focusses on working with for-purpose organisations and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Fay said she has seen perceptions change since the marriage equality campaign in Australia.

"There are a lot of people who will feel scarred and wounded by that campaign, but it forced many companies and leaders to think about LGBTI+ inclusion in ways they may have avoided," Fay said.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and I think that campaign shone a light on things we needed to face to ensure our rainbow communities were engaged, supported and cared for."

Meanwhile, Suncorp executive manager, personal injury assurance Shay Johnston was highlighted for her involvement with the firm's employee resource group for LGBTI+ staff as well as her work as chair of Open Doors Youth Service - a Queensland youth service for LGBTI+ young people and their families.

Also making the list was QBE Insurance head of technology Lisa Hilton, who was described as a trailblazer by peers.

"Someone once said to me, 'if you want to work in a place where you can have your partner's photo on your desk, then put your partner's photo on your desk'," Hilton said.

Finally, also on the list is PwC partner, financial advisory Cherie Mulyono who was one of the founders of Shine women's network and is an active member of Be (PwC's diverse cultural background network). She earned her place for her passion for educating others on discrimination and privilege.