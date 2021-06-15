James Mawhinney files appeal

Embattled Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney is maintaining his innocence, fighting his 20-year ban from soliciting and receiving funds in relation to financial products.

Mawhinney has retained Roberts Gray Lawyers and has lodged an appeal with the Federal Court of Australia, claiming that he was denied procedural fairness as ASIC took action against Mayfair.

"The Federal Court made decisions within the context of an ill-advised, deficient campaign by ASIC in an environment of political, commercial and media influence. These decisions were not right," Mawhinney said.

"There has been an indiscreet campaign against Mayfair 101 by commercial competitors. The actions of ASIC have been misguided because of that commercial pressure. We also note that some media activity has been in breach of the ACCC Media Code of Conduct."

Mawhinney maintains that he is working "around the clock" to get investors in Mayfair products their money back. He argues that it is ASIC and the court that are stymieing progress to refund investors. However, no evidence of this has been presented.

"Our team has identified substantial material errors in legal judgment of the order of the Federal Court made on 19 April 2021 at Melbourne. Our application is to have the matter dismissed with costs," Roberts Gray Lawyers managing director Rhys Roberts said.

The filing for the appeal states that solicitors and counsel acting for Mawhinney initially failed to object to the admission into evidence of reports that Roberts claims are incomplete, failed to cross-examine at trial the investors to test whether they were retail clients or unsophisticated investors and failed to demonstrate the true nature of the investment schemes operated by Mawhinney.

The Roberts Gray Lawyers appeals team has had some success in the past. Roberts said many of the lawyers that will be assisting Mawhinney's appeal also worked on a High Court appeal in December 2020 against Parks Victoria, which successfully stopped Parks Victoria shooting 600 Australian brumbies dead.