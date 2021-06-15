NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

James Mawhinney files appeal

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 15 JUN 2021   12:03PM

Embattled Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney is maintaining his innocence, fighting his 20-year ban from soliciting and receiving funds in relation to financial products.

Mawhinney has retained Roberts Gray Lawyers and has lodged an appeal with the Federal Court of Australia, claiming that he was denied procedural fairness as ASIC took action against Mayfair.

"The Federal Court made decisions within the context of an ill-advised, deficient campaign by ASIC in an environment of political, commercial and media influence. These decisions were not right," Mawhinney said.

"There has been an indiscreet campaign against Mayfair 101 by commercial competitors. The actions of ASIC have been misguided because of that commercial pressure. We also note that some media activity has been in breach of the ACCC Media Code of Conduct."

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Mawhinney maintains that he is working "around the clock" to get investors in Mayfair products their money back. He argues that it is ASIC and the court that are stymieing progress to refund investors. However, no evidence of this has been presented.

"Our team has identified substantial material errors in legal judgment of the order of the Federal Court made on 19 April 2021 at Melbourne. Our application is to have the matter dismissed with costs," Roberts Gray Lawyers managing director Rhys Roberts said.

The filing for the appeal states that solicitors and counsel acting for Mawhinney initially failed to object to the admission into evidence of reports that Roberts claims are incomplete, failed to cross-examine at trial the investors to test whether they were retail clients or unsophisticated investors and failed to demonstrate the true nature of the investment schemes operated by Mawhinney.

The Roberts Gray Lawyers appeals team has had some success in the past. Roberts said many of the lawyers that will be assisting Mawhinney's appeal also worked on a High Court appeal in December 2020 against Parks Victoria, which successfully stopped Parks Victoria shooting 600 Australian brumbies dead.

Read more: MayfairASICJames MawhinneyRoberts Gray LawyersFederal Court of AustraliaRhys RobertsACCC Media Code of Conduct
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC releases ongoing fee obligations guidance
ASIC drops Regal action
LIC restructures to ETMF
Interprac grows advice network
Government to strengthen FMI
Halifax auditors face criminal charges
Cost of group insurance declines
ASIC bans adviser over $5m fraud
LIBOR phased out by year end
Former adviser hit with three-year ban

Editor's Choice

Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings

KARREN VERGARA
An index fund beat out active fund managers in the latest RMetrics rankings, topping the list based on returns and risk-adjusted measures.

ASIC releases ongoing fee obligations guidance

KARREN VERGARA
The corporate regulator is providing more guidance to financial advisers to help them prepare for their upcoming ongoing fee obligations, due to take effect in less than two weeks.

Rest appoints head of operations

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Industry superannuation fund Rest has hired AMP Capital's former head of global client services and enablement to lead its operations function.

ASIC drops Regal action

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has dropped enforcement action against Regal Funds Management following an investigation in 2019.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.