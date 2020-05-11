NEWS
Coronavirus News
ISA, ME Bank issued please explain
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 11 MAY 2020   12:07PM

Industry Super Australia and ME Bank will front the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on Thursday for an urgent hearing.

The call for explanations from the bank and ISA comes following news that ME Bank, which is owned by 26 industry super funds, had slashed redraw balances on some legacy home loans with limited notice to customers.

Also up for discussion will be ISA's calculations on early release of super.

ISA published research claiming that an early withdrawal of $20,000 by a 30-year-old could mean missing out on $97,214 in retirement.

Meanwhile, ASIC MoneySmart said $20,000 for a 30-year-old might amount to $43,000 by retirement and Super Consumers Australia put the figure at just under $50,000.

Chair of the economics committee Tim Wilson called ISA's calculations "dubious" and said he will be looking for an explanation later this week.

"Australians trust superannuation funds with significant savings, they hold a fair expectation that funds will provide accurate information and will act promptly if they are eligible for early withdrawal," Wilson said.

"The conduct of Industry Super Australia in publishing dubious calculations about the impacts of early withdrawal will be examined, as will processes to stop fraud."

Despite claims by the super sector that funds have ample liquidity to meet early release applications, Wilson will question ISA on the illiquid assets held by funds.

"Members' equity should be paramount, and concerns about liquidity also need to be answered," Wilson said.

"It was only in November last year that the sector dismissed this committee's concerns about liquidity prompted by substantial investments by funds in illiquid assets."

ME Bank will also be separately questioned about its conduct in relation to altering redraw balances on home loans.

Wilson said that ME Bank's actions raised questions about how secure and flexible mortgage products are.

Over the weekend, ME Bank took out full page ads in major newspapers issuing a "MEa culpa" over the redraw balance fiasco.

It has also committed to changing back redraw balances to what they originally were for any customers who ask the bank to do so.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

