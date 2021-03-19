Insider trading forum busted

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has busted an internet forum where people were selling "insider tips" on listed companies.

California man James Roland Jones was charged with perpetuating a fraudulent scheme to sell what he claimed were insider tips on the dark web.

The SEC found that between 2016 and 2017, Jones accessed various dark web marketplaces in search of material, nonpublic information to use for his own securities trading.

To gain access to the insider trading forum, Jones lied about possessing insider information himself.

By doing so, he gained access to the forum, but he was still unsuccessful in finding any material, nonpublic information.

The SEC claims that Jones then devised a scheme to sell what he claimed were insider tips on the dark web. Several users paid bitcoin for the information and then made trades based on that information.

However, the SEC said Jones never really had any material, nonpublic information and was duping people.

"This case shows that the SEC can and will pursue securities law violators wherever they operate, even on the dark web," SEC director David Peavler said.

"We have committed staff and technology to pierce the cloak of anonymity these wrongdoers try to throw over their crimes."

The SEC's complaint charges Jones with violating the antifraud provisions of US federal securities laws.

Jones agreed to a bifurcated settlement that, subject to court approval, permanently preventing him from further violating these provisions and reserves civil penalties for a later date.