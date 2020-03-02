NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Industry-made retirement models are self-serving: SCA
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 2 MAR 2020   12:24PM

Super Consumers Australia (SCA) has taken a stance against industry-created retirement models, saying Australians deserve realistic retirement income standards.

In its submission to the Retirement Income Review (RIR) SCA said existing models pushed by the wealth management sector have serious flaws, making them inappropriate for an increasing number of people.

"Existing models overestimate what most middle-income retirees will need, and fail to model scenarios for people who rent a property or are still paying off their mortgage, a category of people likely to increase in coming generations," SCA said.

"At best, industry-created models are misleading, and at worst they are self-serving by encouraging greater flows of money into the wealth management sector."

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

SCA said the systematic undervaluing of work done by women means they are left with substantially lower superannuation balances at retirement.

"We think there should be a strong focus on modelling bolder policies that drive at the heart of the inequalities in the way women's work is valued," SCA said.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"In the superannuation space, we see a need for clear modelling on the impacts and benefits of paying superannuation on all forms of leave, and removing the $450 threshold."

SCA also called for improved accessibility and quality of retirement planning advice, saying the advice market continues to fail people.

"Even with the removal of some forms of conflicted advice, there are still serious risks for consumers due to inherent conflicts within many of the advice business models," the submission said.

"Tinkering with existing advice models will not overcome these failings. We need a bigger solution. We see value in the review considering the independent advice model in the United Kingdom and how it could benefit Australian consumers if transferred here."

SCA teamed up with CHOICE to survey over 10,000 consumers who shared their concerns about the adequacy, fairness and complication in planning for retirement, which formed the basis for its recommendations.

SCA said the set of budget standards that were set by the Association of Superannuation Funds Australia (ASFA) are not reliable and overstates how much a person needs for a comfortable retirement.

"The reliance on the ASFA standards has affected media and public perceptions of what constitutes an adequate retirement income," SCA said.

"SCA maintains that these standards may be useful for retirement planning purposes for some retirees, but are inappropriate for a substantial proportion of the population."

Read more: SCASuper Consumers AustraliaASFARetirement Income ReviewAssociation of Superannuation Funds Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Grattan calls for lower super fees
Costs spiral for baby boomers
Super chief opposes SG increase
Super fee obsession must stop
Retirement funding system failing: Report
ISA takes swipe at Grattan
SG increase will hurt women: NFAW
Stability needed: Maroney
AustralianSuper SG modelling paints dismal picture
Industry butt heads over super guarantee
Editor's Choice
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:33PM
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Gender diversity remains static, women still disadvantaged
ALLY SELBY  |   12:21PM
The state of play for women in financial services remains dramatically disadvantaged.
Raiz cuts AET amid Sargon saga
ALLY SELBY
The board of investment platform Raiz has dumped Australian Executors Trustees (AET) as its independent custodian, in what comes as the latest development in the Sargon saga.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5EDHwm5B