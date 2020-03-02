Industry-made retirement models are self-serving: SCA

Super Consumers Australia (SCA) has taken a stance against industry-created retirement models, saying Australians deserve realistic retirement income standards.

In its submission to the Retirement Income Review (RIR) SCA said existing models pushed by the wealth management sector have serious flaws, making them inappropriate for an increasing number of people.

"Existing models overestimate what most middle-income retirees will need, and fail to model scenarios for people who rent a property or are still paying off their mortgage, a category of people likely to increase in coming generations," SCA said.

"At best, industry-created models are misleading, and at worst they are self-serving by encouraging greater flows of money into the wealth management sector."

SCA said the systematic undervaluing of work done by women means they are left with substantially lower superannuation balances at retirement.

"We think there should be a strong focus on modelling bolder policies that drive at the heart of the inequalities in the way women's work is valued," SCA said.

"In the superannuation space, we see a need for clear modelling on the impacts and benefits of paying superannuation on all forms of leave, and removing the $450 threshold."

SCA also called for improved accessibility and quality of retirement planning advice, saying the advice market continues to fail people.

"Even with the removal of some forms of conflicted advice, there are still serious risks for consumers due to inherent conflicts within many of the advice business models," the submission said.

"Tinkering with existing advice models will not overcome these failings. We need a bigger solution. We see value in the review considering the independent advice model in the United Kingdom and how it could benefit Australian consumers if transferred here."

SCA teamed up with CHOICE to survey over 10,000 consumers who shared their concerns about the adequacy, fairness and complication in planning for retirement, which formed the basis for its recommendations.

SCA said the set of budget standards that were set by the Association of Superannuation Funds Australia (ASFA) are not reliable and overstates how much a person needs for a comfortable retirement.

"The reliance on the ASFA standards has affected media and public perceptions of what constitutes an adequate retirement income," SCA said.

"SCA maintains that these standards may be useful for retirement planning purposes for some retirees, but are inappropriate for a substantial proportion of the population."