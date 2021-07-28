NEWS
Superannuation

Industry fund tops superannuation satisfaction survey

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUL 2021   12:33PM

An industry fund took the top spot in Roy Morgan's latest superannuation satisfaction report.

HESTA was named the winner for the six months ending June 2021, toppling Catholic Super which won the last round to January 2021.

"Our focus on putting members first in everything we do sees us continually look to improve the experience our members have with us and drives innovation in how we support members to have a better financial future," HESTA chief experience officer Lisa Samuels said.

Overall, superannuation members' satisfaction in their funds ticked up to 71.7% in June 2021. This is 8.6% points higher than June 2020 and 6.9% higher than December 2020.

Roy Morgan attributed the increase in satisfaction to strong markets and relatively shorter lockdowns during the June half, and it was recorded across all types of super funds.

SMSFs had the highest satisfaction at 80.6% (up from 69.9% last June), followed by public sector funds at 79.7% (up from 72.1%), industry funds at 72.3% (up from 64.1%), and retail funds 67.8% (up from 58.1%).

In industry funds' satisfaction ratings, HESTA was followed by AustralianSuper, UniSuper and Cbus.

In retail funds, OnePath was the highest ranking followed by Colonial First State, MLC, ASGARD, BT, Mercer and Suncorp.

The results are based on Roy Morgan Single Source which is a survey of 50,000 Australians each year.

VIEW COMMENTS

