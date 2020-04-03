NEWS
Coronavirus News
Industry bodies work to ease regulatory burdens
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 3 APR 2020   12:21PM

Industry groups want the government to make fast, cheap financial advice possible for those impacted by the COVID-19 downturn - especially when it comes to early access to super.

The Regulatory Burden Taskforce - comprised of the Financial Planning Association of Australia, SMSF Association, Institute of Public Accountants, Chartered Accountants and Certified Public Accountants - wants ASIC to offer regulatory relief so that financial advisers and accountants can better cope with the load during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Marshan, FPA head of policy and standards, told Financial Standard that while the taskforce has been working together to ease regulatory burden for about six months it is now focussed on a new set of issues raised by COVID-19.

Of particular concern to the FPA and SMSF Association is the government's stimulus measure that allows those negatively impacted by COVID-19 to access up to $20,000 of their super over two years.

"We've been trying to deal with the government's stimulus package and how we can help as many consumers as possible understand what the government is offering and how to provide financial advice as quickly and efficiently as possible," Marshan said.

"We have been asking for some certainty from ASIC around best interests duty and the Code of Ethics to ensure you can scope the advice quickly and efficiently for the client to deal with, for example, taking money from superannuation."

Marshan sees shorter, more targeted fact finding processes and regulatory relief around the Statement of Advice as moves that could allow for unadvised people to access professional advice on the very serious issue of whether it is right for them to access their super early.

"The reality is Australians are losing their jobs, those who have jobs might be having their hours cut, they're worried about their health, they're worried about their financial position," Marshan said.

"Telling someone who has lost their job to take $10,000 out of super to put food on the table and pay their mortgage might be a no brainer but we're in a regulatory environment where it can take 26 hours of work to provide that piece of advice."

The FPA has highlighted this issue to ASIC and Marshan says he is quite hopeful regulatory relief will be provided.

However, the regulator is concerned about the scams that have been popping up around the early release of super.

"If they do provide regulatory relief there will be some tight rules around it. It'll be restricted to this particular package and there's likely to be rules around anti-hawking for starters," Marshan said.

SMSF Association policy manager Franco Morelli said the provision of strategic advice is something the professional bodies have been working towards for about six months.

"The economic stimulus packages provide a potential opportunity for this," Morelli said.

"During this time, when individuals are stressed and concerned about their financial situation, it is important they can access advice in a timely way. A temporary shift in regulations can facilitate this."

ASIC's decision on whether to provide some regulatory relief could come as early as next week.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

