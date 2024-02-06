iExtend finds interim arrangement to operate

After being rebuked by ASIC for operating without an AFS Licence, iExtend is now running under a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR) arrangement for the interim.

A CAR enables iExtend to act as an agent of an AFS Licensee, meaning it is authorised to provide specific financial services outlined in their agreement with the licensee. These services may include financial advice, investment management, insurance broking or dealing in financial products.

Last November, the firm accepted a court enforceable undertaking from ASIC after the regulator found that the life insurance start-up was operating without a licence.

iExtend partners with policyholders by paying the premiums of the co-owned cover. Policyholders are able to maintain their cover and receive benefits albeit at a lower level but will no longer have to pay the premiums.

ASIC was concerned iExtend was offering to pay life insurance premiums for individuals in exchange for a share of the benefit if a claim was made. To do so, iExtend acquired interests in policies by entering into the co-ownership agreements.

ASIC was also concerned that iExtend may have provided financial product advice without a licence, and that iExtend may look to provide a claims handling and settling service in the future.

iExtend chief executive David Sarkis said the CAR, established with Ingenious Brokers, is "the next step in iExtend's proactive licensing journey".

Securing the CAR arrangement is an important development in iExtend's journey as it demonstrates the businesses commitment to maintain adviser engagement and conversations which are key foundational pillars to the co-ownership offer, he said.

"We have always been proactive in the market whether that be with advisers, insurers or regulators and this is no different in that we have sought out an arrangement that legitimately enables us to engage with the industry before we get our AFSL."

Sarkis said the AFSL "will further strengthen iExtend's offer to provide more Australians with the opportunity to extend the life of their existing life insurance policy when financial, health, lifestyle or other circumstances change", and follows proactive and pre-emptive consultation with ASIC prior to its launch in 2022.