Investment

Greenwashing scrutiny needed: Evergreen

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   12:10PM

ASIC's research project into the extent of greenwashing in the investment management industry should be commended, according to Evergreen Consultants.

"ESG or responsible investing is arguably the single largest trend in the investment universe today," Evergreen founder Angela Ashton said.

"Investors are increasingly attracted to funds labelled ESG, or socially responsible, on two counts: namely a desire to support ethically and environmentally responsible actions and a recognition that such funds perform better than funds not exhibiting this commitment."

Greenwashing in investments involves misrepresenting or overstating an investment fund's commitment to ethical or socially responsible investing.

"In our experience, the incidence of greenwashing is in the order of five-10% of funds bearing the ESG or responsible investing label," Ashton said.

Evergreen is developing a labelling system for ESG funds which is particularly aimed at navigating greenwashing and mislabelling of funds.

Meanwhile, ASIC's work continues.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour told the Australian Institute of Company Directors recently that the regulator is applying scrutiny to the labelling of ESG funds and will continue to do so.

'Boards should be mindful that prohibitions in the Corporations ACT 2001 on misleading and deceptive conduct and false and misleading statements apply in relation to financial products such as securities or interests in funds," Armour said.

"Accordingly, we encourage boards to look out for any greenwashing - and to ask whether their company's disclosure around environmental risks and opportunities or their funds promotion of ESG-focused investment products accurately reflects their practices in this area."

