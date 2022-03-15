Government adds to FRAA leadership

The chair of law firm Allens has been appointed to the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority by the Morrison government.

Fiona Crosbie becomes a member of the FRAA from March 21, appointed for a period ending 14 September 2026.

The FRAA is the independent body tasked with overseeing and reporting on the efficacy and capability of ASIC and APRA, which commenced 1 July 2021.

She will sit alongside FRAA chair Nicholas Moore and fellow member Craig Drummond.

Crosbie is chair of Allens and recently chaired the Competition and Consumer Committee of the Law Council of Australia.

"Through the establishment of the FRAA, the Morrison government is ensuring that Australia's financial regulators will continue to be strong and effective, maintaining the community's trust and confidence in the financial system," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.