GDP rises but headwinds abound

Beating consensus estimates, the Australian GDP rose 0.8% in Q1 and 3.3% year on year.

While more positive than expected, the latest figures represented a slowdown from the 3.4% GDP growth realised last quarter.

Barclays said the most recent GDP numbers were affected by floods and the Omicron strain. But the bank affirmed that growth remained robust and expected the economy to grow 4.1% year on year in 2022.

In a statement, Barclays said that it had a much weaker outlook for China that was likely to weigh on Australia's merchandise exports, even as services exports recover with international travel picking up.

As such, Barclays 2022 full-year forecast was lower than the Reserve Bank of Australia's 4.25% estimate.

The bank explained: "We expect private consumption to be softer in Q2-Q3 as inflation remains elevated."

"Incoming Treasurer Jim Chalmers has flagged fiscal pressures and has said that a trimming of spending should be expected when he presents the next Budget in October.

"The RBA has also started increasing rates, suggesting that its accommodative monetary policy will be tightened gradually.

"We now lower our 2023 growth forecast to 2.3% (earlier: 2.7%; RBA: 2.0%), to account for a return to near-trend growth with a tighter fiscal and monetary policy."

National Accounts data released by the ABS showed that productivity has grown at almost twice the average rate over the past decade and that profits are increasing at more than 20%.

This could be measured as a positive reflection of continued growth in economic activity, but the ACTU highlighted that despite these gains, labour share of GDP hit an all-time low.

An ACTU statement said: "Productivity grew 2.8% in the year to March, almost triple the average of about 1% over the past decade. Business profits doubled from last year to reach 21.6% for the year to March, while labour share of national income fell to the lowest on record at 45.1%."

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said: "Productivity and profits are at record high levels, while workers are experiencing both real wage cuts and a cost-of-living crisis."

McManus called on the new Labor government, business and civil society to ensure working people's living standards don't go backwards.

Further to the ACTU's concerns, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that the household saving ratios had fallen.

Head of national accounts at the ABS Sean Crick commented: "The household saving to income ratio fell from 13.4% to 11.4% as the increase in household spending outpaced growth in household income."

"The 11.4% household saving ratio was the lowest since the start of the COVID pandemic but remains above pre-pandemic levels."

Barclays confirmed that increases in consumption expenditure had outpaced growth in disposable income and foretold its impact.

"Even as wage growth increases, amid still high savings, we think elevated price pressures and lower assistance payments will start affecting discretionary consumption, thereby weighing on private spending," Barclays said.

"Additionally, house prices which have started falling may also create a negative wealth effect for households."