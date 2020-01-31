Frydenberg takes RC super advice

The federal government has released a tranche of draft legislation implementing much of the recommendations of the Royal Commission, including banning directors of RSEs to hold any other roles and prohibiting trustees from charging advice fees in MySuper products.

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the release of Commissioner Kenneth Hayne's final report, Treasurer Josh Frydengberg has released draft legislation implementing several of the report's recommendations, including many pertaining specifically to superannuation.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Frydenberg took aim at 22 of Hayne's recommendations, including implementing the Commissioner's advice to prohibit super trustees from having duties other than those arising from or in the course of the performance of their duties as a trustee of a superannuation fund.

The government is also moving to ban trustees from charging advice fees from MySuper products, and will also meet Hayne's recommendation to remove the capacity for trustees to charge advice fees from members unless certain conditions are satisfied.

Those conditions include new requirements enhancing the existing ongoing fee arrangement provisions, which the government is also acting on through this round of new legislation.

Additionally, the government will ban the hawking of super products, formally adjust APRA and ASIC's roles in relation to superannuation, and provide ASIC with joint responsibility for enforceable provisions in the SIS Act.

"Through our actions today and over the past 12 months since the final report was released, the government has implemented 16 commitments, has legislation before parliament to implement another eight and has substantially progressed a further 35 which have been, or are currently being, consulted on ahead of their introduction," Frydenberg said.

Consultation on the exposure draft legislation is now open, and will close on February 28.