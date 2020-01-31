NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Frydenberg takes RC super advice
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   4:53PM

The federal government has released a tranche of draft legislation implementing much of the recommendations of the Royal Commission, including banning directors of RSEs to hold any other roles and prohibiting trustees from charging advice fees in MySuper products.

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the release of Commissioner Kenneth Hayne's final report, Treasurer Josh Frydengberg has released draft legislation implementing several of the report's recommendations, including many pertaining specifically to superannuation.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Frydenberg took aim at 22 of Hayne's recommendations, including implementing the Commissioner's advice to prohibit super trustees from having duties other than those arising from or in the course of the performance of their duties as a trustee of a superannuation fund.

The government is also moving to ban trustees from charging advice fees from MySuper products, and will also meet Hayne's recommendation to remove the capacity for trustees to charge advice fees from members unless certain conditions are satisfied.

Those conditions include new requirements enhancing the existing ongoing fee arrangement provisions, which the government is also acting on through this round of new legislation.

Additionally, the government will ban the hawking of super products, formally adjust APRA and ASIC's roles in relation to superannuation, and provide ASIC with joint responsibility for enforceable provisions in the SIS Act.

"Through our actions today and over the past 12 months since the final report was released, the government has implemented 16 commitments, has legislation before parliament to implement another eight and has substantially progressed a further 35 which have been, or are currently being, consulted on ahead of their introduction," Frydenberg said.

Consultation on the exposure draft legislation is now open, and will close on February 28.

Read more: FrydenbergMySuperRoyal CommissionASICRCCommissioner Kenneth HayneAPRAFridaySIS ActTreasurer Josh Frydengberg
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC increases levy costs
SMSF data misleading: BGL
ASIC claims to support robo-advice
Regulators should face consequences for non-compliance: FSC
ASIC bans former Godfrey Pembroke adviser
New MySuper outcomes tool set for release
Future of life insurance in doubt: APRA
ASIC bans former Charter, NAB adviser
Government ignored ASIC over LIC carve-out
Government opens BEAR extension consultation
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something axxEmgtP