Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former van Eyk chief cops permanent ban

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 8 SEP 2023   12:22PM

The former chief of van Eyk Research Mark Thomas has copped a permanent ban from working in financial services by the corporate regulator.

ASIC's banning order follows the former research house chief's sentencing last November when he pled guilty to breaching his directors' duties.

He is currently serving a 15-month sentence and must complete 250 hours of community service.

ASIC said Thomas is permanently banned from performing any function involved within a financial services business or credit provider, or control, whether alone or with others, an entity that operates a financial services business or provides credit.

Thomas was found guilty of dishonestly using his position as director of New Zealand-based van Eyk Research subsidiary, Blueprint Investment Management.

The firm had four core businesses: investment research via the van Eyk Research business; asset consulting via the van Eyk Consulting business; financial advisory via the van Eyk Advice business; and funds management via the van Eyk Blueprint Series business.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

In 2014, Thomas used his position as a director of Blueprint to recommend and facilitate a $5 million investment in the Wholesale Enhanced Income Fund. That money was then loaned to TAA Melbourne to buy a share of van Eyk, of which Thomas was chief executive. This was done to prevent a third-party company gaining control of the researcher.

Thomas deliberately concealed details of the deal to appear as though there was no conflict of interest, ASIC found.

The firm went into voluntary administration in mid-September 2014 following the sudden closure of its Blueprint series of managed funds.

Thomas has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.

Read more: van EykASICEyk Researchmark ThomasAdministrative Appeals TribunalBlueprint Investment ManagementEyk AdviceEyk ConsultingTAA Melbourne
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Veteran adviser cops permanent ban
Experience pathway enshrined in legislation
AustralianSuper sued over multiple accounts
ASIC cracks down on CFDs, OTC derivatives
Government passes FAR legislation
Financial hardship neglect lands Westpac in court
K2 told to freeze distribution of fund
Legacy issues, business overhaul plague E&P results
ASIC cracks down on former adviser, comedian
AMP settles class action for $110m

Editor's Choice

Funds SA selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Seven months on from announcing Jo Townsend's intention to step down from the top job, Funds SA has appointed her successor.

Former van Eyk chief cops permanent ban

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
The former chief of van Eyk Research Mark Thomas has copped a permanent ban from working in financial services by the corporate regulator.

Experience pathway enshrined in legislation

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The highly anticipated legislation that recognises veteran financial advisers as professionals and exempts them from undertaking further qualifications has passed both houses of parliament.

Some explanations have missed the mark: Lowe

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:17PM
Outgoing Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has spoken of the difficulty of navigating his tenure in an era dominated by social media and clickbait, and said he remains confident the bank's decisions supported the population's economic prosperity.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.