Former van Eyk chief cops permanent ban

The former chief of van Eyk Research Mark Thomas has copped a permanent ban from working in financial services by the corporate regulator.

ASIC's banning order follows the former research house chief's sentencing last November when he pled guilty to breaching his directors' duties.

He is currently serving a 15-month sentence and must complete 250 hours of community service.

ASIC said Thomas is permanently banned from performing any function involved within a financial services business or credit provider, or control, whether alone or with others, an entity that operates a financial services business or provides credit.

Thomas was found guilty of dishonestly using his position as director of New Zealand-based van Eyk Research subsidiary, Blueprint Investment Management.

The firm had four core businesses: investment research via the van Eyk Research business; asset consulting via the van Eyk Consulting business; financial advisory via the van Eyk Advice business; and funds management via the van Eyk Blueprint Series business.

In 2014, Thomas used his position as a director of Blueprint to recommend and facilitate a $5 million investment in the Wholesale Enhanced Income Fund. That money was then loaned to TAA Melbourne to buy a share of van Eyk, of which Thomas was chief executive. This was done to prevent a third-party company gaining control of the researcher.

Thomas deliberately concealed details of the deal to appear as though there was no conflict of interest, ASIC found.

The firm went into voluntary administration in mid-September 2014 following the sudden closure of its Blueprint series of managed funds.

Thomas has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.