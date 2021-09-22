Former Regal FM portfolio manager banned

A former Regal Funds Management portfolio manager has been banned for five years after he manipulated the share price of Clearview Wealth.

Dylan Rands was a dealer and portfolio manager at Regal Funds Management when he entered into 112 uncommercial transactions which created, or were likely to create, an artificial price for Clearview Wealth shares.

He also created a false or misleading appearance of active trading in the stock, ASIC said.

The conduct occurred between March 2018 and June 2019. Regal Funds Management notified shareholders in November 2019 that an ASIC investigation into the trading of "certain securities" had commenced.

In June this year the regulator dropped its enforcement action against the fund manager and issued a formal no-action letter.

"Mr Rands' pattern of trading involved purchasing Clearview Wealth shares which had the effect of increasing or restoring the Clearview Wealth share price shortly following a price fall," ASIC said.

"Such trading displayed an absence of commerciality, in circumstances where Mr Rands' objective was to exit the Clearview Wealth position he managed at Regal, which he ultimately sold in June 2019."

The regulator also found Rands wasn't adequately trained or competent for the role he held and is likely to contravene a financial services law again.

"Market manipulation is an enduring priority for ASIC. Market manipulation undermines the integrity of, and diminishes consumer confidence in, Australia's financial markets," ASIC said.