Former Millennium3 representatives cop ban

Two directors of North Coast Financial Services, a former authorised representative of Millennium3, have copped a ban from the corporate regulator.

Timothy William Parry and Damian Garnet Price are forbidden to control a financial services business or serve as officers for six years, after ASIC found that they breached their duties while working as director and officer respectively.

Neither Parry nor Price were financial advisers. Parry was sole director and secretary of NCFS between 4 September 2008 and 15 October 2020. Price has been an officer and director since 2007.

NCFS, an insurance broker also known as Austbrokers, was an authorised representative of Millennium3 since 5 February 2004, providing financial product advice and dealt in financial products.

ASIC banned the Lismore-based duo after an investigation found that they failed to ensure that NCFS complied with financial services law; its representatives also failed to abide by Millennium3's compliance manual.

Further, ASIC determined they did not supervise and monitor the practice or had a proper due diligence process when purchasing NCFS's client book.

When NCFS took on new clients in May 2015, ASIC found neither Parry nor Price took sufficient steps to identify the services these clients required.

This resulted in 58 clients being charged over $1500 each in fees for services that were not provided, ASIC said. Millennium3 reported the fee-for-no-service breach to ASIC.

The directors can apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decisions.