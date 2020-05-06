NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former licensee head in new role
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAY 2020   12:38PM

The former managing director of a now-defunct dealer group has taken on a new leadership role at MLC.

MLC has confirmed the appointment of Mark Fisher as general manager of Godfrey Pembroke and MLC Connect.

Fisher wrapped up as general manager of Securitor in May 2019 when Westpac shuttered the dealer group, along with Magnitude, as part of its decision to exit personal financial advice.

Fisher brings more than 20 years' experience in financial planning, a decade of which was spent working across Westpac and BT Financial Group.

He has also previously held roles with Macquarie, AMP, AXA and NAB Financial Planning.

MLC also confirmed the appointment of Cristian Zanetti as head of advice experience centre, Sydney and central advice.

He joins from AMP where he spent close to 15 years, most recently as head of AMP Advice - NSW/ACT. He was previously head of financial planning, AMP Horizons.

