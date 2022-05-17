Former adviser sentenced over dishonesty

A former financial adviser will serve a three-year correctional order, including home detention, for providing fabricated evidence as part of an ASIC investigation.

Ezzat-Daniel Nesseim was sentenced to a three-year intensive correctional order after he was found to have repeatedly attempted to deceive the corporate regulator with falsified documents. The sentence includes one year of home detention.

Nesseim received a permanent ban from ASIC in May 2018 for misleading or deceptive conduct regarding the fabricated evidence. This conduct occurred between August and October 2017. At the time, he was an authorised representative of Libertas Financial Planning.

Nesseim was accused of providing three forged wholesale client certificates to ASIC "in an attempt to influence and ASIC officer that they were genuine documents relevant to ASIC's decision about whether to continue its investigation". ASIC alleged the documents had been backdated or were caused to be backdated by Nesseim.

He also knowingly provided false answers and information related to the fake documents when questioned, both under oath and by way of statutory notice.

Other evidence fabricated by Nesseim included emails and apparent witness statements which were used during a hearing with an ASIC delegate. He also knowingly gave false testimony in that hearing, ASIC said.

When sentenced, Judge McGrath stated that Nesseim had "weaved a tangled web; and ultimately entangled himself in his own falsehoods".

"Had he admitted non-compliance with the particular disclosure requirements when first contacted, the consequences for him would not have involved a protracted investigation, compulsory hearings, strike-off and criminal prosecution for serious offences," the judge said.

Also commenting, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "Instead of showing the honesty and integrity required of someone who works in the financial services sector, Mr Nesseim deliberately lied to ASIC, using fabricated evidence and lied under oath in an attempt to evade ASIC's scrutiny."

"Where ASIC suspects someone has deliberately lied to us, either directly or by providing us with false documents, we will not hesitate to refer them for prosecution."

Prior to Libertas, Nesseim was authorised by Fortnum Private Wealth and was also an executive business financial adviser at Westpac.