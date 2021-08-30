Former adviser hit with criminal charges

After breaching his ASIC banning order, a former financial adviser is facing criminal charges.

Lawrence Toledo, who is a former representative of Sentinel Private Wealth, has been charged with breaching a financial services banning order on three occasions after appearing at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 27.

ASIC banned Toledo from providing financial services for seven years in 2017 after he failed to act in the best interests of clients when advising them on establishing a self-managed superannuation fund to purchase properties during his time at Sentinel.

ASIC alleges Toledo breached the existing banning order by providing financial advice to an SMSF to invest in Premier Realty Group (PRG) and arranged the sale of a financial product (70,000 shares in PRG for $70,000) to the SMSF.

He also sold another set of financial products (14,000 additional shares in PRG for $14,000) to the same SMSF.

Toledo's partner at the time was the sole director of PRG and this information was not disclosed to the SMSF and its trustees.

The maximum penalty for each breach is $5250 or imprisonment for six months or both.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is now overseeing the matter following a referral from ASIC. The matter has been adjourned for mention on October 1.

Toledo was a representative of Sentinel between March 2014 and September 2017.

Prior to that, he was employed at Wealth Today, which is owned by WT Financial Group, between February 2012 and April 2014.