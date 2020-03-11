Florida fraudster swindles investors out of $60 million

A Florida-based investment adviser scammed at least 30 investors out of $60 million (US$39 million), and put the funds straight into his own pocket.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has frozen assets and obtained other emergency relief against investment adviser Kinetic Investment Group and its managing member, Michael Scott Williams.

Williams allegedly raised US$39 million in a "fraudulent, unregistered securities offering" from investors located in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Williams and his investment company Kinetic Group, misled investors to invest in Kinetic Funds I, a purported hedge fund that they managed.

Investors were made to believe that the fund invested solely in US-listed financial products and that at least 90% of the portfolio was hedged using listed options.

In reality, Williams actually invested a significant part of the assets in his own private start-up company, as well as putting at least US$6.3 million into his own pocket (as undisclosed loans to himself and his companies).

SEC Miami regional director Eric Bustillo said Williams blindsided investors.

"Kinetic Group's and Williams' misrepresentations gave false comfort to investors that their investments would be secure and liquid," he said.

"As alleged, however, Kinetic Group and Williams diverted a substantial portion of investor capital to Williams' various business ventures and personal expenses."

Kinetic Group has now gone into receivership.

The SEC has charged Kinetic Group and Williams following the discovery with violating federal securities antifraud laws.

"The SEC's complaint also charges Williams, in the alternative, with aiding and abetting Kinetic Group's violations of the federal securities laws," it said.

"The SEC seeks injunctions, disgorgement of allegedly ill-gotten gains with pre-judgment interest, and financial penalties against the defendants."