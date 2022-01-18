NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

Financial watchdog warns on crypto

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 18 JAN 2022   12:40PM

In a public statement this week, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has issued a warning urging self-managed super funds (SMSFs) to consider the risks of cryptocurrency investments.

The corporate regulator said that it had noticed an increase in marketing, recommending Australians switch from retail and industry superannuation funds to SMSFs so that they can "invest in a high return portfolio".

SMSF trustees are also being targeted to invest in crypto assets.

Australians who decide to self-manage their super, ASIC said, should consider the risks before using their SMSF to invest in these types of investments.

"Superannuation is an attractive target for scammers, and crypto-assets are a high risk and speculative investment," ASIC said.

"It is best practice for Superannuation fund members to seek advice from a licensed financial adviser before agreeing to transfer superannuation out of a regulated fund into an SMSF."

When developing and reviewing an investment strategy, ASIC sad SMSF trustees need to document how their fund's investments will meet their retirement goals having regard to diversification, the risks of inadequate diversification, liquidity and the ability of the fund to discharge its liabilities.

"You must also be able to demonstrate that the fund owns the asset. The ATO website contains information about these obligations.

"A licensed financial adviser can assist you with formulating an appropriate investment strategy," ASIC explained.

ASIC said it is also important that consumers consider the risks before setting up an SMSF.

"Setting up an SMSF is one of the most significant decisions you can make relating to your retirement savings," it said.

"Before making the decision to set up an SMSF, seek advice from a licensed financial adviser."

In November 2021, ASIC moved to shut down unlicensed financial services A One Multi business located in Queensland.

The Gold Coast-based company appeared to be engaging in unlawful activity, with ASIC alleging more than $2.4 million was transferred from A One Multi to buy crypto-assets.

ASIC obtained interim orders and injunctions from the Federal Court in Queensland against A One Multi and its directors Aryn Hala and Heidi Walters to protect investors.

Read more: ASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Federal Court imposes $4m penalty on industry fund
Media Super apologises for major calculator error
ASIC unveils details of FSCP operations
Federal Court fines Mayfair $30m
ASIC bans adviser for two years
Shoddy exam feedback fuels adviser stress
FASEA defers Standard 3 amendment to ASIC
New trading platform launches in Australia
Disgraced former fund manager chief declared bankrupt
February 2022 adviser exam dates released

Editor's Choice

New head of retail funds management at Cromwell

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASX-listed real estate fund manager Cromwell Property Group has appointed an industry veteran to the head of retail funds management position.

Credit Suisse chair resigns

KARREN VERGARA
Credit Suisse's chair has resigned less than a year into the role amid reports he breached several COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Federal Court imposes $4m penalty on industry fund

CHLOE WALKER
The Federal Court has imposed combined penalties of $4 million on Statewide Super for providing members with misleading information regarding their insurance and failing to report the issue to ASIC in the time required.

Barclays appoints managing directors

CHLOE WALKER
Barclays has appointed two new managing directors of investment banking in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.