Fight for MySuper advice fees kicks off

Financial advice industry groups are being joined by superannuation funds in a fight to retain the ability to charge advice fees to MySuper members as the government implements recommendations from the Royal Commission.

Draft legislation currently open for consultation would stop Australians paying for financial advice from their MySuper accounts.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia is among those who oppose the move.

The FPA is arguing that it will create two classes of super and take away the ability for consumers to choose where they get advice and how they pay for it.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said that the argument that MySuper members are disengaged because they are in the default option and therefore do not require advice is incorrect.

"Many people choose to stay in a MySuper investment option because it is the right one for them and they have the same need for financial advice on their superannuation, insurance needs and retirement planning," De Gori said.

"Stopping the payment of advice fees from MySuper investment options will disadvantage many Australians who currently use this arrangement to access affordable advice from their choice of financial planner."

First State Super, which is merging with VicSuper to create a $130 billion fund, is also arguing changes to the ways super members can pay for advice could disadvantage the most vulnerable.

First State Super chief executive officer Deanne Stewart said while the fund supports any legislation to improve transparency, governance and accountability in the financial services sector - the proposed legislation risks creating a two-tier system in super and advice.

"Any legislation that creates a barrier for Australian superannuation fund members to access quality financial advice is not in our members' or the community's best interests," Stewart said.

"MySuper products are designed to be simple, but that doesn't mean that members in these products don't require the same advice and guidance to navigate our complex retirement system.

"Advice is product agnostic and is a critical service that should ultimately provide peace of mind and confidence to members, in addition to a better financial outcome."

Stewart said one third of First State Super members pay for financial advice through a MySuper product.

The concern of the fund is that cohort may not be able to afford advice in any other way.

Additionally, Stewart said the legislation could force Australians out of high-performing MySuper products and into less appropriate choice products in order to continue to pay for advice out of their retirement savings.

"We strongly believe that the rules governing MySuper and choice products should be the same, so all Australians have the equal access to quality, timely financial advice, to help them achieve the retirement they deserve," she said.