NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Fight for MySuper advice fees kicks off
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAR 2020   12:10PM

Financial advice industry groups are being joined by superannuation funds in a fight to retain the ability to charge advice fees to MySuper members as the government implements recommendations from the Royal Commission.

Draft legislation currently open for consultation would stop Australians paying for financial advice from their MySuper accounts.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia is among those who oppose the move.

The FPA is arguing that it will create two classes of super and take away the ability for consumers to choose where they get advice and how they pay for it.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said that the argument that MySuper members are disengaged because they are in the default option and therefore do not require advice is incorrect.

"Many people choose to stay in a MySuper investment option because it is the right one for them and they have the same need for financial advice on their superannuation, insurance needs and retirement planning," De Gori said.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"Stopping the payment of advice fees from MySuper investment options will disadvantage many Australians who currently use this arrangement to access affordable advice from their choice of financial planner."

First State Super, which is merging with VicSuper to create a $130 billion fund, is also arguing changes to the ways super members can pay for advice could disadvantage the most vulnerable.

First State Super chief executive officer Deanne Stewart said while the fund supports any legislation to improve transparency, governance and accountability in the financial services sector - the proposed legislation risks creating a two-tier system in super and advice.

"Any legislation that creates a barrier for Australian superannuation fund members to access quality financial advice is not in our members' or the community's best interests," Stewart said.

"MySuper products are designed to be simple, but that doesn't mean that members in these products don't require the same advice and guidance to navigate our complex retirement system.

"Advice is product agnostic and is a critical service that should ultimately provide peace of mind and confidence to members, in addition to a better financial outcome."

Stewart said one third of First State Super members pay for financial advice through a MySuper product.

The concern of the fund is that cohort may not be able to afford advice in any other way.

Additionally, Stewart said the legislation could force Australians out of high-performing MySuper products and into less appropriate choice products in order to continue to pay for advice out of their retirement savings.

"We strongly believe that the rules governing MySuper and choice products should be the same, so all Australians have the equal access to quality, timely financial advice, to help them achieve the retirement they deserve," she said.

Read more: MySuperFirst State SuperRoyal CommissionFPADeanne StewartDante De GoriVicSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
VicSuper PM jumps for industry fund
FPA partners with Deakin University
Consumers trust Google over advisers: NobleOak
Industry fund bumps up premiums
Where to from here?
First State hires from CBA
AMPFPA action progresses, associations merge
ANZ Australia risk chief exits
ASIC turns up the heat on enforcement
What SMSFs will look like in 2030
Editor's Choice
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:33PM
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Gender diversity remains static, women still disadvantaged
ALLY SELBY  |   12:21PM
The state of play for women in financial services remains dramatically disadvantaged.
Raiz cuts AET amid Sargon saga
ALLY SELBY
The board of investment platform Raiz has dumped Australian Executors Trustees (AET) as its independent custodian, in what comes as the latest development in the Sargon saga.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ahsIFFYr