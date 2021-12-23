NEWS
Regulatory

Federal Court fines Mayfair $30m

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 23 DEC 2021   11:55AM

James Mawhinney's Mayfair 101 Group has been ordered to pay a combined penalty of $30 million for misleading advertising.

In handing down the decision, Justice Anderson said the increased penalties were appropriate, noting that those sought by ASIC were insufficient.

"The defendants deliberately misled investors into investing in the Mayfair Products under the belief that they would be of low risk when in fact the Mayfair Products were highly speculative and carried very substantial risk," Justice Anderson said.

Further, he found that Mawhinney had shown no remorse "for the loss and harm caused to investors in the Mayfair Products".

ASIC has pursued Mayfair since 2020 for misleading consumers in its advertising.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said this penalty makes clear that firms must do the right thing by their investors, irrespective of whether they are wholesale or retail investors.

"Failing to accurately advertise financial products can result in significant penalties for firms," she said.

The significant penalty comes after ASIC was successful in court against Mayfair back in March, with judgement concluding that Mayfair misled investors to believe its debenture products were comparable to and had a similar risk profile to bank term deposits.

The products, both unsecured promissory notes, were promoted online by a number of Mayfair 101 Group companies, including Mayfair Wealth Partners (trading as Mayfair Platinum), Online Investments (trading as Mayfair 101), M101 Nominees and M101 Holdings.

In April 2021, the Federal Court restrained Mawhinney from advertising and raising funds through financial products for 20 years.

Mayfair 101 Group products were advertised in newspapers, on websites and via Google search advertising, when potential investors searched for terms such as 'bank term deposits' and 'best term deposit'.

In response, Mawhinney's lawyers accused ASIC of a 'trial by media'.

Mawhinney has continued to defend himself through widely distributed media releases.

The subsidiaries that offered the M Core Notes and the IPO Wealth Fund are now in liquidation; redemptions in the remaining products have been suspended since March 2020.

Investors have lost about $211 million in Mayfair products.

