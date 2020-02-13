NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
FASEA extension passes
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 13 FEB 2020   2:40PM

The bill to extend deadlines for the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority exam and education requirements has passed the House of Representatives.

The Treasury Laws Amendment (2019 Measures No.3) Bill amends the Corporations Act so that financial advisers will have more time to pass the FASEA exam and meet FASEA's education requirements.

Now that the bill has passed in the House of Representatives, it has to be passed in the Senate, but there is no indication that there will be opposition to the bill.

If it passes, advisers will be given an additional year to complete the FASEA-approved exam, meaning they'll have until 1 January 2022 instead of 1 January 2021.

Advisers that have to meet FASEA's qualification requirements will have until 1 January 2026 to complete an approved course or degree, which is an additional two years.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) lobbied for these extensions.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori responded to news of the bill passing on LinkedIn, saying: "The FPA policy team was in Canberra today - and I am pleased to confirm the bill passed the House and this included support from Labor - meaning the bill should hopefully pass through the Senate without any amendments."

There was some confusion previously about whether Labor would support the extensions.

The associations had called for members to advocate for the extensions with their local members of parliament.

"Thanks again to members and all financial planners who pushed for this with their local MP and to the AFA for their joint advocacy," De Gori said.

At the second reading of the bill, Labor MP Stephen Jones referred to FASEA as having three chief executives in its first 18 months and said that consultation with the industry was almost entirely absent.

"Standards were issued mere days before they were due to come into effect, and the FASEA exam, as the minister pointed out in his second reading speech, wasn't in a location which was going to make it even possible for a large swathe of financial advisers to be able to attend and sit that exam, let alone pass it. This is monumental incompetence, incompetence on an Olympic scale," Jones said.

"So, yes, we will support the legislation. But in doing so, we have to point out incompetence and mistake, incompetence and mistake, minister after minister after minister, which has visited this great uncertainty upon an industry which is already going through considerable upheaval."

Read more: FASEAAFAStephen JonesDante De Gori
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advisers still unclear on referral rules
Latest FASEA exam results in
Product provider makes big FASEA promise
Where to from here?
SMSFA chief slams regulators, FASEA
Pro-bono advice program for bushfire affected launches
FPA partners with Deakin University
AMPFPA action progresses, associations merge
Calls for review of advice regulation
FPA calls for axe to fall on stamping fees
Editor's Choice
Short seller bites the dust
KANIKA SOOD
An activist short seller that accused an ASX-listed agricultural fund of running "scams" was dealt a blow in a Supreme Court judgment handed down yesterday.
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
KANIKA SOOD
The $55 billion industry fund is hiking the cost of its standard insurance cover for most of its members, with those aged 55 to 64 years to be the worst hit.
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
ALLY SELBY
A former Macquarie Group financial adviser has been permanently banned from the industry, following an ASIC investigation into the adviser's "dishonest" and "misleading" behaviour.
BT fund to wind up
KANIKA SOOD
It's the end of the road for a BT multi-asset fund managed by Pendal after 52 years, as investor demand ebbs out.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qxxqtrKk