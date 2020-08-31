NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Fake pastor herds believers into Ponzi scheme
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   12:27PM

A man claiming to be a pastor in the US has been charged over a Ponzi scheme that targeted African immigrants, particularly those of faith.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged two companies based in Maryland for the scheme that allegedly defrauded 1200 investors out of more than US $27 million.

The SEC said Dennis Jali, John Frimpong and Arley Johnson falsely told investors their funds would be used by a team of skilled and licensed traders for foreign exchange and cryptocurrency trading. They allegedly promised a risk-free return of between 6% and 42%.

Jali claimed to be a pastor, the SEC said, and told believers that he was a self-made millionaire and expert trader. He even rented out office space to give the appearance of a legitimate investment business.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The SEC said investor funds were misappropriated for personal use by the defendants and used to make payments to earlier investors.

"As alleged in our complaint, the defendants exploited religious affiliations and cultural affinities to gain investors' trust," SEC director Kelly Gibson said.

"We encourage all investors to be on high alert whenever they are offered investments promising low risk and guaranteed returns, including from members of a trusted community."

The SEC is reminding consumers that if they have something in common with someone selling an investment - including a religious affiliation - that could make them a target for these kinds of scams.

Criminal charges have also been filed in this matter and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed a civil action.

The SEC wants return of ill-gotten gains to the misled investors with prejudgement interest and civil penalties.

Read more: SECPonziUS SecuritiesDennis JaliArley Johnson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101
iProsperity accused of being a Ponzi scheme
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
UBS to cough up $14m over bond bungle
Former investment adviser charged with $85m fraud
Disgraced lobbyist charged
SEC charges COVID-19 microcap scammers
COVID-19 inspires pump and dump scheme
Financial services exec embroiled in bribery scheme
Whistleblowers rewarded US $570k
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something cP6PdDFj