Fake pastor herds believers into Ponzi scheme

A man claiming to be a pastor in the US has been charged over a Ponzi scheme that targeted African immigrants, particularly those of faith.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged two companies based in Maryland for the scheme that allegedly defrauded 1200 investors out of more than US $27 million.

The SEC said Dennis Jali, John Frimpong and Arley Johnson falsely told investors their funds would be used by a team of skilled and licensed traders for foreign exchange and cryptocurrency trading. They allegedly promised a risk-free return of between 6% and 42%.

Jali claimed to be a pastor, the SEC said, and told believers that he was a self-made millionaire and expert trader. He even rented out office space to give the appearance of a legitimate investment business.

The SEC said investor funds were misappropriated for personal use by the defendants and used to make payments to earlier investors.

"As alleged in our complaint, the defendants exploited religious affiliations and cultural affinities to gain investors' trust," SEC director Kelly Gibson said.

"We encourage all investors to be on high alert whenever they are offered investments promising low risk and guaranteed returns, including from members of a trusted community."

The SEC is reminding consumers that if they have something in common with someone selling an investment - including a religious affiliation - that could make them a target for these kinds of scams.

Criminal charges have also been filed in this matter and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed a civil action.

The SEC wants return of ill-gotten gains to the misled investors with prejudgement interest and civil penalties.